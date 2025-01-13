No matter how you look at it, Matlock is a hit. This is true for both versions of the legal drama. In the 2024 fall season, the show debuted with Kathy Bates (American Horror Story) as the lead and has already done impressive numbers, which prompted an early renewal for Season 2. The original series, which starred Andy Griffith (A Face in the Crowd) in the title role, was not only a success but also ran for a whopping nine seasons. This January, you'll be able to check out all those episodes as Paramount+ welcomes the whole original show into its catalog.

In the original version, Ben Matlock (Griffith) is a Harvard Law School alum and a widower who goes out of his way to investigate the cases he's working on. This way, he's able to come up with different approaches in court and deliver some "gotcha" moments with witnesses on the stand. Of course, this is pretty common in courtroom dramas, but as several other shows have already demonstrated, it never gets old.

Aside from Griffith, the cast of Matlock also featured several stars, which included Kene Holiday (who also voiced Roadblock in G.I. Joe), Nancy Stafford (Christmas For a Dollar), Julie Sommars (Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo), Clarence Gilyard Jr. (Walker, Texas Ranger), Daniel Roebuck (Terrifier 3), David Froman (Hanky Panky), and Richard Newton (Burke's Law). The series was created by Emmy winner Dean Hargrove, who also worked on Columbo, The Name of the Game and the original Perry Mason franchise.

'Matlock' Is the Perfect Companion for... 'Matlock'

Image via CBS

The new Matlock isn't a simple reboot of the original series. New showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman (Jane the Virgin) decided to give a little twist to the franchise and make Matlock an alias for Madeline Kingston (Bates). In the new version, "Matlock" is a lawyer who decides to return to the practice at 75 years old to seek justice after her daughter died in the opioid epidemic. The bigger twist is: she starts to work for the law firm that she believes was responsible for burying evidence that could have prevented her daughter's death. Madeline decides to use the last name "Matlock" because her daughter loved to watch the '80s series.

Whether the new Matlock will be as prolific as the original series, only time will tell. However, if the CBS show manages to retain its popularity in the coming years, it's possible that it will stay on air for a pretty long time. Procedurals tend to do well on network television, as titles like Law & Order, Blue Bloods and the One Chicago series have proved, so Matlock could very well become a member of that list.

You'll be able to stream the original Matlock on Paramount+ starting on January 15.