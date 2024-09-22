After more than a year since its announcement, CBS’s Matlock is finally here! Developed by Jennie Snyder Urman, the legal drama series is a gender-flipping revival, and is inspired by the eponymous classic series starring Andy Griffith as the titular protagonist, Ben Matlock. And now, more than three decades later, those shoes will be filled by Academy Award-winning Kathy Bates, reprising the fan-favorite character with a whole new persona. Matlock follows Madeline “Matty” Matlock, a decorated, septuagenarian attorney who comes out of retirement and rejoins the workforce at a prestigious law firm, where she uses her unique skills, experience, and clever tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within.

Madeline’s character might differ vastly from Griffith’s folksy and crabby Ben Matlock. And yet they are similar in using their humble exterior to mask their sharp, strategic minds, and clever tactics to outsmart people and win cases. Even though Matlock is inspired by Dean Hargrove’s classic series, the protagonist’s gender reversal, coupled with Bates’ reputation as a stellar actor, is sure to take the show and its characters to the next level and set a new benchmark for similar stories in the genre. Matty’s unassuming personality of hiding her guile and sly tactics also aligns with the show’s theme and addresses aging people often being treated as invisible to society. Another main difference between the classic and the all-new adaptation is that the focus of Bates-starrer Matlock is more on corporate crimes, while Ben Matlock was more engaged in solving murders.

Besides Bates, CBS’s Matlock features some of the most impressive names, including Beau Bridges, Jason Ritter, and Skye P. Marshall, among a solid ensemble of lawyers who will support or challenge Matty’s new journey. As the show makes its way to CBS this fall, check out the stacked cast of Matlock and find out who plays who in the long-awaited reboot.

Kathy Bates

Madeline Matlock

The star of the story, Madeline “Matty” Matlock was once a decorated attorney and now retired. After a successful career in her younger days, she returns to the game and joins the prestigious law firm of Jacobson Moore. While it may seem hard for the septuagenarian lawyer to fit into a millennial-driven workplace, Matty not only does it well, but charms her way through. Matty works with Olympia, the firm’s senior attorney and her supervisor, and younger associates Billy and Sarah, as she forges her way through the new, high-stakes legal landscape while proving her worth.

Oscar-winner actor-director Kathy Bates stars as Madeline Matlock following her latest release, A Family Affair. A brilliant, multi-award-winning actor with a career of 50 years and counting, Bates is no novice to the genre of legal dramas, having starred as the titular attorney in Harry’s Law. Following her first feature film with 1971’s Taking Off, Bates had an impressive career with a breakthrough performance in Rob Reiner’s Misery, followed by films like Dolores Claiborne, Primary Colors, and Annie, among 200 films and shows. Her recent releases, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret and The Miracle Club garnered critical acclaim. Among her television projects, Bates had memorable roles in Disjointed, The Office, and Six Feet Under various chapters of the American Horror Story franchise. Some of her direction projects include select episodes of Six Feet Under, Oz, NYPD Blue, Homicide: Life on the Streets, and the TV movie Fargo.

Beau Bridges

Senior

Senior is the managing partner and father of Julian, a senior associate at the firm. As the head of Jacobson Moore where Matty gets a job, Senior is determined and stubborn in his ways and enjoys an indomitable presence around the office. As the promos hint, Matty and Senior will likely have a tense working relationship.

Three-times Emmy and Golden Globe winner Beau Bridges stars as Senior, marking his second release of 2024, following the most-watched drama, The Neon Highway. Of his illustrious career of more than seven decades, Bridges is best known for his roles in films like The Fabulous Baker Boys, Max Payne, and The Descendants, with notable television roles in Bloodline, The Millers, Goliath, and Masters of Sex. He recently appeared in Apple TV+’s Lessons in Chemistry. Interestingly, Matlock also marks a kind of reunion of Bridges and Bates, having worked previously on the 1989 film Signs of Life (aka One for Sorrow, Two for Joy).

Skye P. Marshall

Olympia

Olympia is a senior attorney at Jacobson Moore, Matty’s supervisor, and Julian’s ex. A high-flyer and very ambitious, she is the firm’s star achiever and boasts a strong sense of justice. Olympia is hard to please and not amused at Matty’s disposition or her ways of getting things done, making it hard for old Madeline to impress her boss.

USAF veteran and actor Skye P. Marshall plays the role of Olympia. She is most noted for her recurring role in The CW’s Black Lightning and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and appeared in popular television shows like Dexter, The Mentalist, Grey’s Anatomy, Shameless, and The Rookie. Marshall will next appear in the films Daft State and Park Avenue.

Jason Ritter

Julian

Julian is a senior associate at Jacobson Moore and Senior’s son. He is also Olympia’s ex-husband, and shares custody of their two children. Unlike Olympia, Julian is more charmed by Matty’s personality and is quite fascinated by her wit and ingenuity.

Jason Ritter, a television and film actor known for leading roles in Joan of Arcadia and The Class, stars as Julian. He also had main roles in Gravity Falls, Raising Dion, and Parenthood, the latter of which earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination. Ritter’s noteworthy film roles include Freddy vs. Jason, W., The Education of Charlie Banks, and The Tale.

Leah Lewis

Sarah Yang

Sarah is an ambitious junior associate at Jacobson Moore who works with Billy and Matty. She is affable but exudes a steely demeanor, which contrasts her teammate Billy’s upbeat and cheery disposition, thus balancing the team’s energy.

Leah Lewis plays the role of Sarah Yang, an actor best known for starring in The CW’s Nancy Drew where she plays one of Drew’s closest friends, Georgia “George” Fan. Her other television appearances include Charmed and Station 19, with notable film roles as Ember Lumen in Pixar’s Elemental, and as Ellen Chu in Netflix’s The Half of It.

David Del Rio

Billy Martinez

Billy is a charismatic and young associate at Jacobson Moore and works with Matty. David Del Rio plays the role of Billy. The actor, producer, and director has previously appeared in films like Pitch Perfect and The Belko Experiment, and the television shows The Troop, Resident Advisors, The Baker and the Beauty, and Maggie.

Other Supporting Characters

Besides Madeline and her high-flying coworkers, Matlock also features several supporting and recurring characters.

Piper Curda, who previously appeared in The Flash and select episodes of Legacies, and Youth & Consequences, plays Kira, a tech specialist at the law firm and Sarah’s love interest, in a recurring role.

Eme Ikwuakor plays the role of Elijah Walker, another employee at Jacobson Moore who seems to have a romantic interest in Olympia. Ikwuakor has previously appeared in films like Ink, Moonfall, and The Gray Man, and had prominent roles in ABC’s Inhumans and On My Block.

Jane the Virgin alum Yael Grobglas appears in a recurring role as Shae Banfield, an insightful jury consultant who uses her mastery of neurolinguistics to read body language and facial expressions to find the truth.

Andrea Londo, an actress known for her role of Maria Salazar in season 3 of Narcos, and appearing in The Winchesters, plays the character of Simone.

Matlock also features the child actors Henry Allen (Grey’s Anatomy) as Courtney "Court" Lawrence-Markston; Jordyn Weitz (Roar) as Kathryn; and Aaron D. Harris in his acting debut as Alfie Kingston, Madeline’s grandson.

Matlock premieres on CBS with a special sneak peek on Sunday, September 22 at 8 PM ET, before moving to its weekly slot on Thursdays, 9 PM ET, on and from October 17, 2024.

