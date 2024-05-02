The Big Picture Kathy Bates stars as a septuagenarian lawyer in Matlock, ready to challenge misconceptions.

Matlock will follow a case-of-the-week format with an overarching plot.

Directed by Kat Coiro, the series features a talented cast alongside Bates.

Courtroom drama fans are about to get a new treat from CBS. The network released today a trailer for Matlock, a new show that stars Kathy Bates (American Horror Story) as a septuagenarian lawyer who decides she still has the fuel to handle challenging cases at her former law firm. The series will air in the coveted Thursday night slot and is set to premiere this Fall. A specific release window is yet to be announced.

The short teaser trailer that CBS unveiled for Matlock introduces us to the title character: Madeline “Matty” Matlock is ready to take down misconceptions that we have of old people, and she also looks and sounds like a witty professional. She states that one of the good things about being in her seventies is that people tend to take her for granted and never assume she could be a cutthroat prosecutor when necessary. The fact that she's played by an Oscar winner is just an added bonus to courtroom drama fans.

Even though CBS is yet to reveal more details from Matlock, it is safe to assume that the new series will follow the traditional structure that works so well for the network. The case-of-the-week format, which pleases both die-hard fans and casual viewers, and also allows for some form of overarching plot to be touched bit by bit as the season unfolds. This is the structure that made another legal series, The Good Wife, an acclaimed show at CBS — the series is currently putting out its third spinoff, titled Elsbeth.

Who's The Team Behind 'Matlock?'

Matlock's pilot episode is directed by Kat Coiro, who also executive produces the series. Coiro previously helmed episodes from successful shows like She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, Dead to Me and It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia. Judging by the series' trailer, Coiro's talent for comedy will came in handy for the Matlock episodes. The script is written by Jennie Snyder Urman, who also created and wrote Jane the Virgin.

Aside from Bates, the cast of Matlock also features Skye P. Marshall (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Jason Ritter (The Last of Us), David Del Rio (Maggie), Leah Lewis (Nancy Drew), Nicole De Boer (Private Eyes), Eme Ikwuakor (On My Block) and Beau Bridges (Lessons in Chemistry).

CBS premieres Matlock this Fall. A specific release window is yet to be revealed by the network.