Age affects how people treat each other. This treatment is not always nice, and no one is living this more than Madeline Matlock, the lead character in CBS' upcoming series, Matlock. At 75 years of age, Matlock has learned that she is invisible to many people, and while some others may wallow in this realization, she uses it to her advantage. After practicing law when she was younger, Matlock takes a crack at it again and uses everything she knows to her advantage. A new trailer for the upcoming series finds her navigating a new world that would love to ignore her, but she won't let it.

When the trailer begins, Matty, as she is known for short, makes her way into a building that houses a law firm. She seems to have forgotten her keycard, but someone, out of her kindness to an old lady, lets her in using hers. Matty quietly heads into a meeting where lawyers are discussing a high-profile case. Out of nowhere, she interrupts the conversation by speaking out of turn, alerting people to her presence. "Who are you?" someone asks. "Madeline Matlock. Yes, like the old TV show," Matty replies, referencing the 1986 TV show of the same name, which this iteration is inspired by.

It becomes clear that no one knows her, and they're puzzled by how she gained entry to the building. "There's this thing that happens when women age. We become damn near invisible," Matty says as she explains how she was able to get through security and access privileged information. She makes a good impression and is hired but placed under Olympia, a seasoned attorney who thirsts for justice. "People assume I'm a harmless old lady. It's useful. Nobody sees us coming," Matty reveals as she settles into her position and uses invisibility to win cases. However, there's more than meets the eye about Matty because she's after something. After all, there are many law firms she could have gone to, so why did she choose this one? The best part is that she believes no one sees her coming. Whether that is true remains to be seen.

Who Is Behind 'Matlock'?

Kathy Bates stars as the titular character. She is joined by Skye P. Marshall as Olympia, Jason Ritter as Julian, David Del Rio as Billy, and Leah Lewis as Sarah. Olympia is a senior attorney at the firm headed by Julian's father. Matty becomes close to Billy, a charismatic young associate at the firm, and Leah, an ambitious young associate. Andrea Londo joined the series as Simone in a key recurring role.

Matlock premieres Sunday, September 22, 2024 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

