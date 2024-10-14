The series premiere introduced several Matlock characters and their place in the narrative. However, one character, even if viewers did not meet her, is integral to the story. Matty's late daughter is the reason she is tackling something of this magnitude, and she aims to bring people who contributed to her death to the book. Matlock's showrunner, Jennie Snyder Urman, talked to TV Insider about the show's mystery. She said that even if Matty's daughter is dead in the present, viewers will learn who she was in flashbacks. Synder Urman also talked about utilizing her death appropriately, saying,

“We’re not really playing the daughter story for shock. It’s more on the emotional axis. You’ll meet her, there’ll be flashbacks to what happened with her. I think there’s surprises along the way, but they’re not meant to be shock. Well, they might shock the system, but it’s more to really understand where Matty is now.”

'Matlock' Still Has More Surprises for Viewers.

The pilot's ending had viewers questioning what they thought they knew about Matty. Synder Urman said that there are more surprises to come. “Prepare to be surprised throughout the journey because we want those surprises to be part of the journey,” she said. “And at the same time, we’re telling a very grounded story about grief, and at the same time, we’re telling a really fun story about what an older woman can accomplish," added the showrunner. Every plan has the potential to go wrong, something Synder Urman teases. However, Matty has other plans in case something goes wrong. The showrunner talked about that, saying,

“Matty’s thought of contingencies, and she’s always ready and you will not know the extent to her preparations. She’s got some resources,”

In the second episode, Matty's position at the firm cements as she works on a new case with her new team. The episode's logline below teases some parental issues between Olympia and Julian. On Matlock, Kathy Bates stars as the titular character. The main cast members are Skye P. Marshall as Olympia, Jason Ritter as Julian, David Del Rio as Billy, and Leah Lewis as Sarah.

"As Matty settles into her new role at Jacobson Moore, Olympia and the aptly nicknamed “Team You Three” (Matty, Billy and Sarah) take on a lawsuit involving a developmentally delayed teenager whose family claims he’s been wrongly accused of murder. Also, Olympia and Julian disagree on a parenting matter."

