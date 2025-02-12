Given her true mission at Jacobson Moore, Matty (Kathy Bates) cannot afford to make enemies, especially those as sharp as Sarah (Leah Lewis). Caught in a desperate situation, Matty went back on her promise to Sarah and took a case from her in Matlock Season 1, Episode 10. Sarah doesn't look like a lot shakes her, but having a case snatched from her arms is a great affront and will take a lot for her to forget. In Matlock Season 1, Episode 11, "A Traitor in Thine Own House," she lays down her conditions for moving forward, which are a nonstarter for Matty since that would mean exposing herself. Meanwhile, according to the logline below, things heat up at the firm. CBS released a sneak peek from the Thursday, February 13 episode, which shows Sarah confronting Matty because of her previous decision.

"Tensions rise as Shae (Yael Grobglas) works with Olympia’s (Skye P. Marshall) team on a case for a tech startup that’s had trade secrets stolen."

Matty Makes an Enemy

When the video above begins, Matty arrives at the office, and Sarah has been waiting for her. "Good morning," Matty greets Billy (David Del Rio) and Sarah. "Maybe for you, turncoat," Sarah responds without missing a beat, as if she was waiting for it. "Sarah, I know you're angry with me, but I'm hoping you and I can move forward," Matty says, knowing where this animosity stems. Sarah is willing to do it as long as Matty can conjure up a time machine and undo the mistake. "Billy did a great job. I believed he could do it and that's why I gave him," Matty explains. The problem is Sarah does not believe her. "Until you tell me the truth, thy has made a sworn enemy out of me," she responds dramatically.

Telling the truth is simply not going to happen. How does Matty explain that she was caught snooping red-handed on Billy's desk and had to make something up on the fly to avoid getting caught? How does she explain she pretended to have been looking for Billy to give him the case? How does she explain why she was snooping? Will she then explain the real reason for being at Jacobson Moore? Shae is already suspicious of Matty, and having Sarah be suspicious is not good for business. Matty needs to hatch a plan before everything spirals out of control. Will she do it in time to get them off her scent?

