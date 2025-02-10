In an ideal scenario, Matty (Kathy Bates) would infiltrate Jacobson Moore, find the Wellbrexa file, gather evidence against her culprit, and, in an epic conclusion, reveal her identity, leaving everyone picking their jaws off the floor. But even the best-laid plans run into issues. For Matty, the firm has a human lie detector interested in her. While Matty has been able to keep Shae (Yael Grobglas) off her scent, that was not going to last long. In Matlock Season 1, Episode 11, "A Traitor in Thine Own House," she clashes with Shae when they work on a case together, according to the logline below. CBS released a sneak peek of the February 13 episode, which teases an escalation of this situation as Matty suspects she's being investigated.

"Tensions rise as Shae works with Olympia’s team on a case for a tech startup that’s had trade secrets stolen."

Investigation or Paranoia?

"Dishonest people are dangerous," Shae's voice is heard in the video above, previewing what's to come. Matty arrives at the office, and Sarah's (Leah Lewis) behavior strikes her as odd. This might have carried over from the Tranquil Pines case, where Matty pulled the rug under Sarah's feet when she gave Billy (David Del Rio) a case she had already given Sarah. To Sarah, this is disrespect to the highest degree, given how competitive she is. However, it could be because "Shae and Sarah were looking me up," says Matty with panic dominating her voice. "What if they sent somebody to follow me?" she adds.

Shae and Sarah are significant threats to Matty's mission. The former can tear apart any lie, while the latter can unearth any hidden information. One might say they're Matty's kryptonite. There is a strong chance they're not onto her because her poker face is quite good, but she could also become collateral in another investigation. Stolen secrets in a law firm should prompt swift and decisive action, which might explain the duo's behavior. Matty's secret could be unintentionally exposed if they were asked to vet every employee.

Trying to keep Shae and Sarah from figuring out the secret will keep Matty occupied, which is bad for her plan. For safety reasons, she should get out of Jacobson Moore as soon as possible, and playing whack-a-mole is not helping. Tune in to CBS on Thursday, February 13, to watch the episode written by Sara Rose Feinberg and directed by Hannah Michielsen. Past episodes are available to stream on Paramount+ in the US.