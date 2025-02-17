Timing is very important in Matty's (Kathy Bates) plan, but she doesn't have the luxury of waiting for opportunities to fall into her lap. It's good if that happens, but she must make some things happen. In Matlock Season 1, Episode 12, "This Is That Moment," previously laid plans continue to bear results while a new one places Matty closer to achieving her goal. In the Thursday, February 20 episode, Matty tries to find evidence that directly implicates Julian (Jason Ritter) while his fight with Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) heats up. CBS released a sneak peek of the episode showing the divorce proceedings reveal something about Olympia while Matty exploits her "old lady clumsiness" to access Julian's files.

"If you're going to win this fight, you're eventually going to have to stop playing games," Olympia says in the video below. Her divorce with Julian gets ugly daily, which is good for Matty. She aims to ensure it gets so ugly that Olympia asks for Julian's financial records before they split everything. With Julian's records close to her through Olympia, Matty can determine if Wellbrexa paid Julian for the marketing campaign that led to the dangerous opioids being consumed by the public despite their effects. Olympia's accusation that Julian is playing games spells terrible things for the couple as they trade daggers, but it's excellent for Matty since the files might come out. "Your whole attitude is burn it down," Julian confronts Olympia when she thinks she's going scorched earth for the sake of destroying him.

Matty Tries to Implicate Julian in the Wellbrexa Case.

Meanwhile, another plan is being hatched. "We need to place Julian at the scene of the crime," Edwin (Sam Anderson) says, revealing their goal. They need evidence to prove Julian somehow knew about Wellbrexa, and the only way might be by snooping through his documents. "I assume you have a plan," Edwin continues. When has Matty ever lacked a plan? She does great timing and intentionally runs into Julian in the halls, spilling some coffee on him. As she pretends to clean him up, she lifts his badge, giving her access to privileged places at Jacobson Moore, even temporarily. What will she find? Is Julian guilty, or is Matty on a wild chase?

Tune into CBS on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET to watch new episodes of Matlock. You can also stream past episodes of the breakout series on Paramount+ in the US.