The closer Matty (Kathy Bates) gets to implicating Jacobson Moore, the more problems she runs into. Matlock Season 1, Episode 13, "Pregame," made great headway as Matty enlisted Alfie's (Aaron D. Harris) help to locate Julian's (Jason Ritter) files in the sea of Jacobson Moore archives. Meanwhile, a wildcard sister surprised them, threatening to expose Matty's secret plan to outside parties. According to the logline for Matlock Season 1, Episode 14, "Game Day," Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) decides she'd had enough of Shae (Yael Grobglas) but that might put a case at risk. CBS released a sneak peek of the March 6 episode, showing Matty running into multiple problems as her pursuit of justice continues.

"Olympia hires an outside party to select jurors rather than using Shae, putting the case at risk."

Matty Runs Into Two Problems in 'Matlock' Season 1, Episode 14

With the knowledge of where the Wellbrexa documents are stored, Matty's next step is to retrieve them. However, the video above reveals that it might not be that easy. Jacobson Moore has a shredding room, and it seems like the document has been converted to tiny pieces. Jacobson Moore seems to be awakening since archival documents don't get destroyed that quickly. Is someone on to Matty? The look on Julian's face as he retrieves a certain file hints that the documents might not have been destroyed and are stored elsewhere.

Since Matty devised this plan with Alfie and Edwin (Sam Anderson), there were no disagreements about the morality or legality of the plan. Their biggest concern was ensuring Matty wasn't caught as she searched for evidence of wrongdoing. However, they have a fourth person in the house, and soon enough, Matty's sister Bitsy (Julie Hagerty) finds the case board, but she's not thrilled. "What on the good earth is going on?" She asks perplexed. "This is a crime," Bitsy adds. "You don't get to weigh in on my family again!" Matty says drawing some boundaries. Her statement hints at a complicated past between the sisters, and Bitsy might have meddled in Matty's life.

Will Bitsy keep the secret of what's happening here or will she sing like a bird? Now that the document may have been destroyed, what's next? Tune in to CBS on Thursday, March 6, to watch "Game Day" and find out. The episode, written by Jeffrey Lieber and directed by executive producer Kat Coiro, airs at 9 p.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ alongside other past episodes.

