Matlock Season 1, Episode 16, "The Johnson Case," delivered another major shocker after Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) confronted Matty (Kathy Bates), revealing that she knew or had suspicions that Matty was up to something. The cliffhanger at the end of the episode was shocking to P. Marshall, who had not seen it before production for the episode was on the verge of beginning. "I was like, 'Guys, I think they accidentally sent us the finale script.' And they're like, 'No, that's the beginning of a three-act rollercoaster ride that is about to flip the script on our audience,'" the actress told People while discussing the episode. The dynamics change as the hunter becomes the hunted, and Matty has to defend herself. "The audience has completely forgotten that they're supporting a con artist," P. Marshall said, adding, "[they've forgotten] that Madeline Matlock is a liar, and she is creating destruction in pursuit of this attempt to relieve her of her guilt and shame. And she's been doing it with blinders, just laser-focused and not understanding that in order for her to obtain this goal, there's going to be some collateral damage."

The next two episodes will dive into Olympia's discovery of Matty's secret. "And this massive betrayal that Olympia is now confronting Matlock with, that's the question she's going to have to ask herself. Does she judge her immediately? Con artist, call the cops, let's get her out of here. Or does she seek to understand why Madeline Matlock has done what she has done, not just to her, but the entire firm?" the actress said, previewing the position her character finds herself in. This is brought on by the fact that they are friends, and these feelings will inform her next steps. P. Marshall discussed how their accidental friendship throws Olympia off her game, saying:

"Olympia's very strategic, but very intentional. Needing someone is rare [for her], but needing Matlock, not just because of her experience and her expertise, Matlock's also found the crack in the castle wall, and that was Olympia's armor, and she was able to be vulnerable with her. . . . . You will get to see another side of Olympia. You're going to see the side who was raised by a Marine, and who values principles, but also cannot really process the pain."

In 'Matlock' Season 1, Episode 17, Matty is Cornered

The episode's promo above finds Matty on the defensive as Olympia takes the other role. Any attempts to explain herself fall are met with harsh rebuttal. And since no one else knows, they have to keep their dealings private. Meanwhile, "A pregnant woman asks for Olympia’s help obtaining a divorce from her husband, whose family is a client of the firm," reads the logline for the episode "I Was That, Too." How will Matty get herself out of this? Is the jig truly up?

Tune in to CBS on Thursdays to watch new episodes of Matlock and learn how everything plays out.