Matlock is back from a short break this Thursday, April 3, and in the episode, Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) continues her fight in the partnership race. "Olympia tries to impress the partnership board by taking on a complicated murder case," in Matlock Season 1, Episode 16, "The Johnson Case." Securing two wins in hard cases like the Slamm'd case and this one would put her ahead in the race. However, not everything plays out like it should, and the complications in the case affect Matty (Kathy Bates), knocking her off her game. Meanwhile, their friendship deepens, and while making friends is almost always a welcome development in someone's life, this is not ideal for Matty's mission. CBS released a sneak peek of the episode, which previews a conversation between Matty and Olympia, and it becomes clear that Matty might be in over her head at this point in her investigation.

The elevator is one of the few places at Jacobson Moore where privacy is present, and in the video below, Matty and Olympia are in one. The latter is elated, hinting that she might have secured a win in one of her cases. She invited Matty to celebrate with the rest of the team, but she makes up an excuse to get out of it. Olympia does something atypical and thanks Matty for her help in the Slamm'd case. Maybe she's happy because they've won. "And when I make partner, . . . . I'll need you by my side," Oylmpia says. Matty knows that once she's done with this case, she's also done with everyone at Jacobson Moore. However, things have become complicated because she's grown close to Olympia and other team members. She feels guilty lying to them, and the look on her face when she lies to Olympia that she'll be available when Olympia needs her speaks volumes.

Relationships Complicate Matty's Mission in 'Matlock' Season 1

Matlock's executive producer, Jennie Snyder Urman, told TV Insider that Matty's relationships at Jacobson Moore are her biggest challenge. "The central tension of the series is that she went in with one mission and then, all of a sudden, she started to like all these people and it became much more difficult. She imagined pulling this off [more easily], but now she’s started to form these relationships. It’s become way more difficult," she said. Based on the video above, the rain has started beating her, which might influence Matty to make a major shift. After all, EP Kat Coiro teased "something really crazy," in the season finale but did not say what it was.

Tune in to CBS this Thursday to watch "The Johnson Case" and see how everything plays out.