To find the people responsible for her daughter's death, Madeline Matlock signs up for a huge undertaking. Not only does she have to do the job she's been hired by the law firm for, she must also find the time to investigate the case that brings her there. Matlock Season 1 finds Matty adjusting to this new life and keeping her secret safe. While she has succeeded in dealing with most problems, an unforeseen one at home tests her resilience. In Matlock Season 1, Episode 4, "The Rabbit and the Hawk," Matty gets a sign of developing trust with Olympia when she's given a task per the official logline below. While this is great, her secret agenda hits a snag when her husband calls her out for her behavior towards their grandson.

"Olympia tasks Matty with getting close to their client, who is fighting for justice in the wrongful death of his wife."

Matty Crosses Boundaries with Alfie in 'Matlock' Season 1, Episode 4.

A sneak peek from the episode previewed a problem with how Matty and her grandson have been working on the opioid case. Her husband reminded her that Alfie is still a child, and it's unhealthy for a child to be obsessed with something this emotionally taxing. Matlock agreed to let him be a kid and not miss schoolwork so much. However, as teased in the promo video above, it doesn't seem she has kept that promise for long.

"Is everything okay?" Alfie asks as he takes Matty's call in the bathroom at school. "Sorry to call you at school, but this is harder than I thought it would be," Matty admits. This refers to her promise to keep Alfie out of her investigation for at least a week while he catches up with school. She has broken her promise to her husband by disrupting his day at school. When she returns home, her husband is disappointed with her decision.

Matty's family is a great anchor for her and wholeheartedly supports her decision to hold the lawyers at Jacobson & Moore accountable. But this disagreement threatens to derail the mission if one party withdraws its support. Matty must figure out a way to keep her husband content by not overworking Alfie, even if it slows down the investigation's momentum. Else, the whole thing fails.

How will she achieve this? Find out when "The Rabbit and the Hawk" airs on CBS tonight, Thursday, October 31. Catch up on Paramount+ before the new episode airs.

Matlock Release Date September 22, 2024 Cast Kathy Bates , Jason Ritter , Skye P. Marshall , David Del Rio , Leah Lewis , Aaron Harris , Eme Ikwuakor , Beau Bridges , Sam Anderson , Jordyn Weitz , Henry Allen , Colleen Camp

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+