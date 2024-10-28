In just the first three episodes of Matlock, Matty (Kathy Bates) has planned how to bring the people responsible for her daughter's death to justice. She's also devised contingencies in case the main course of action did not go according to plan or if parts of it went south. However, there are some things she could not have anticipated, as shown by new sneak peeks from Matlock Season 1, Episode 4, "The Rabbit and the Hawk." The episode's logline below previews the week's case as the team works on a wrongful death.

"Olympia tasks Matty with getting close to their client, who is fighting for justice in the wrongful death of his wife."

In the video below, Matty and her greatest collaborator, Alfie, talk about how to bypass a small problem when they find some documents about the opioid case that have been redacted. Alfie quickly comes up with solutions to every problem and proves an invaluable resource to Matty. Her husband watches them and then chimes in. "Alfie, have you done your homework?" he asks. "No, it's fine. I'll tell Mr. Glenn that I was feeling sick," Alfie says without missing a beat. Matty sends her grandson to get ready for school and her husband reminds her that Alfie is still a child and that it's unhealthy for a child to be this obsessed with something. Alfie has gotten so deep into the opioid rabbit hole that he doesn't see anything wrong with lying constantly. Matty promises to let the kid be a kid — at least for a week.

Matty's Husband Corrects Her Actions in 'Matlock' Season 1, Episode 4

Your browser does not support the video tag.

In another scene, Matty and Olivia are engaged in a weird conversation. For one, Olivia is trying to engage in small talk, which is unusual. Secondly, they're talking about Matty's grandson, and Matty must redact some information to keep her secret safe. Olivia reveals that she needs Matty's help dealing with a client. Matty's disarming nature is an asset that Olivia has begun to find useful. The case is complicated because different sides of the firm represent the clients' interests, pitting Olivia against her secret boyfriend, Elijah. The firm must build and maintain a strong firewall to keep each team focused, and Elijah builds a strong one. Meanwhile, Sarah learns that Billy has a girlfriend, while Julian has a warning for Olympia.

Will Olivia's team win? How will Matty navigate not having her strongest resource? Find out when "The Rabbit and the Hawk" airs on CBS on Thursday, October 31. Catch up with past episodes on Paramount+.

