If there is one thing that will get Matty caught and derail her quest, it's the lies. She might have had a plan, but one cannot be sure she anticipated how much lying she'd have to do. In Matlock Season 1, Episode 5, "Claws," Matty takes somewhat of a lead role in a case that brings up feelings from the past and has to lie to Olympia when the latter gets curious. The official logline for the episode below teases a drug-related case that reminds Matty of her daughter. CBS released some sneak peeks from the November 7 episode that find Matty trying to avoid putting an addict on the stand but must lie to Olympia about her understanding of addicts.

"A big class-action case against the prison system hits close to home for Matty when its lead plaintiff, jailed on drug charges, relapses. Also, Matty plays matchmaker with Sarah and a girl from IT."

Matty Is Reminded of Her Late Daughter in 'Matlock' Season 1, Episode 5.

The video above begins with a sneak peek of a conversation between Olympia and Julian. He reminds her she can accomplish more if she delegates some responsibilities to her team members instead of doing everything herself. Meanwhile, the ex-spouses take another step towards ending their union as they contemplate selling their house. Another scene features Matty conversing with a potential lead plaintiff in their class-action suit. However, Matty notices that Katya is acting weirdly, as she looks jumpy and talks fast. "We can't center the case around Katya. The girl's high as a kite," Matty tells Olympia and warns that it might ruin the case if they put Katya on the stand.

The next sneak peeks find Matty asking Olympia to choose another person as a lead plaintiff. "Addiction causes chaos," Matty tells Olympia, who is curious about how Matty knows all this. Matty lies to her and says it was her mother who was an addict, hiding the fact that it was her daughter. Given how many lies Matty has told about her family, how long will it be until she gets her wires crossed and out herself? Taking Julian's advice, Olympia delegates the responsibility of choosing the next lead plaintiff to Matty. Saraha is not thrilled about having Matty take the lead on the case, but getting some help with the girl from IT Sarah's been crushing on might ease the blow.

Watch how everything plays out tonight, November 7, when "Claws" airs on CBS at 9 p.m. You can catch up with past episodes on Paramount+.