Balancing a career and family is challenging, but Matty has been doing fine throughout Matlock Season 1, even with her hidden agenda. However, she has been constantly blindsided by a trigger here and there, and while these triggers have not stopped her, the effects have been stacking up. In Matlock Season 1, Episode 6, "Sixteen Steps," another one finds Matty when she works on a case involving a couple who lost their child, and it reminds her of her loss. The logline for the November 14 episode previews the case, while a promo video finds Matty dodging more surprises.

"As Olympia and Julian get a second shot at a case regarding a tragic death due to contaminated baby formula, their past work on the investigation gives glimpses into what led to their divorce. Also, Matty’s overwhelming stress causes her to consider quitting."

Matty's Worlds Collide in 'Matlock' Season 1, Episode 6.

"Edwin, he actually found me!" Matty says when the sneak peek above begins. Someone from the dating app Matty signed up to finds her in real life, threatening to expose her secret life. She nearly gets a heart attack when Olympia overhears the phone call and is curious about whom the subject of the call is. It could only get worse if she asked who was on the other end.

Meanwhile, Olympia and her team work on a case involving a couple who lost a child due to a company's disregard for health and safety protocols. "This is the case of the loss of a child. You can sit this one out," Olympia tells Matty before they start working on the case. This consideration marks some growth on Olympia's part, because who thought she could ever be considerate of those who work under her? This progress works well for Matty's agenda.

The episode's logline also teases a deeper look into Olympia and Julian's dynamics and how that contributed to their divorce. Julian has been drifting in and out of rooms, and viewers have not seen him in his element as a lawyer. Is Matty about to get the shock of her lifetime when the real Julian emerges, or is this an opportunity for her to get closer to someone from pharmaceuticals?

Tune in to CBS on Thursday, November 14, to see how everything plays out when "Sixteen Steps" airs at 9 p.m. Catch up with past episodes of Matlock Season 1 on Paramount+.

Matlock Release Date September 22, 2024 Cast Kathy Bates , Jason Ritter , Skye P. Marshall , David Del Rio , Leah Lewis , Aaron Harris , Eme Ikwuakor , Beau Bridges , Sam Anderson , Jordyn Weitz , Henry Allen , Colleen Camp Seasons 1 Network CBS

