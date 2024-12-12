In the ever-expanding list of things Matty could not have anticipated when she decided to go undercover at Jacobson Moore, being the mediator for a divorced couple who work together should be high on that list. The case in Matlock Season 1, Episode 8, “No, No Monsters,” tests Matty’s resolve when it pits Olympia and Julian on different sides, and things get personal. The logline for the December 12 episode adds another layer to the case when Matty tries to locate an important Wellbrexa case without much success. CBS released a sneak peek video from the episode, which previews the dispute Matty is caught up in and the parties' desire to have her on their individual sides.

“YouThree help Olympia defend a defamed nanny at her children’s school. Also, Matty is on a stressful hunt for an important document on the Wellbrexa case.”

Olympia and Julian Fight for Custody of Matty in ‘Matlock’ Season 1, Episode 8

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The video above begins with a specific vibe between Olympia and Julian. It’s a vibe of the divorced parents they are, but Matty is their child in this case. However, they have another case where they are representing a nanny at Olivia’s school, and while that might seem like a good thing, Julian raises some concerns. The case puts them against an influential parent who, if they want, can ruin school for Olympia and Julian’s children. Julian does not want to be involved in school politics, least of all drama. The interaction ends on a bad note as some unpleasantness from the past is brought up.

Later, Julian approaches Matty to seek help to smooth things with Olympia. Matty refuses to touch any of this, but Julian has a trick and has something up his sleeves. “I like us working together, and I want us to continue. Just make sure things don’t go out of hand,” Julian strikes. There is nothing Matty wants more than to work with Julian because it puts her close to the Wellbrexa files. On the one hand, the files are her top priority, but on the other hand, she can’t be caught up in this thing between the two. Conundrum!

Tune in to CBS on Thursday, December 12, to see how Matty deals with this situation without significantly hurting herself. The episode, written by Sheridan Watson and directed by Yangzom Brauen, airs at 9 p.m. ET.

Catch up with past episodes of Matlock Season 1 on Paramount +.