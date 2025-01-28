One must be aware of many things while on a mission like Matty's (Kathy Bates). Chief among them is that time is not a luxury, and the longer the mission goes on, the bigger the risk of getting caught. Another risk is getting lost in the performance and forgetting about the primary goal. In Matlock Season 1, Episode 9, "Friends," Matty's husband Edwin (Sam Anderson) is concerned that Matty has gotten too comfortable at Jacobson Moore and is risking getting caught. CBS released a sneak peek from the January 30 episode that shows Edwin confronting Matty with these concerns and her response. Below is the episode's logline, which previews the arcs to be explored in the winter premiere episode.

"Matty helps Olympia take on Elijah’s cousin’s wrongful termination case. Also, Edwin worries that the longer Matty remains at Jacobson Moore, the more she puts herself in danger of being caught."

Edwin Asks Some Important Questions in 'Matlock' Season 1, Episode 9.

The video above shows Edwin and Matty discussing her job. It hints that Edwin thinks Matty has gotten too comfortable at the firm and is no longer focused on the prize. "We also have real cases; we're representing real people," Matty answers when Edwin says he noticed she didn't dig into Wellbrexa while working on a related case. "I just don't want you to lose sight. The longer you stay at Jacobson Moore, the more dangerous it's going to be for you," Edwin says while insistently wiping his reading glasses. Matty notices the fear and concern in his voice and assures him his concerns won't materialize. She points out that her plan is if the firm were to out her, they would open themselves to ridicule after being played by a 75-year-old woman. "Plus, they wouldn't want me to go public with my allegations," she adds. Edwin asks her to be careful, and she promises.

Edwin's concerns are valid since Matty has gotten a little too comfortable with the people at the firm. She has even struck up a friendship with Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), which might complicate things. They are already trading favors, and it all starts with a single favor; suddenly, someone is indebted for life. However, there might be an upside to this friendship since Matty's secret will be discovered at some point, and Olympia will have gotten to know her well enough to understand why she's doing this.

Tune in to CBS on Thursdays to watch new episodes of Matlock. You can also catch up with past episodes on Paramount+.

