Here's one case that's already been cracked: Matlock has already scored a second season renewal on CBS after just two episodes have aired on the Eye Network. The third episode is due to air on Thursday evening. Kathy Bates is in the title role, in the series that is serving as a reimagined version of the series of the same name starring Andy Griffith. Bates is also joined by Skye P. Marshall, Jason Ritter, David Del Rio, and Leah Lewis.

The series follows Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant attorney in her seventies who reenters the legal profession at a prestigious law firm and proceeds to win cases using her unconventional methods and sharp mind. The updated version focuses on Matty's efforts to navigate a modern legal system while mentoring younger attorneys and using her wit and wisdom to outmaneuver opponents in the courtroom.

“This reconceived ‘Matlock’ was devised by Jennie Snyder Urman with a brilliant surprise plot twist, and we knew we had something very special the moment we saw the first episode brought to life by the incredibly talented Kathy Bates,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “The audience reception and critical acclaim for it has been overwhelming. We can’t wait to get started on a second season.”

Is 'Matlock' Worth Watching?

CBS obviously loves what it's seen of the series, as did Collider's Carly Lane who couldn't get enough of the show. Carly loved Bates' performance, labelling it as one of the best in her entire career:

Bates' performance in Matlock — which may very well go down as one of the best of her career — is supported by an equally promising ensemble. In this version of Matlock, its leading lady is used to walking through the world largely unnoticed, and doesn't hesitate to remark on the discrimination she so often experiences at her age. "There's this funny thing that happens when women age," Matty declares in the show's pilot, while making a pitch to work at Jacobson Moor. "We become damn near invisible."As the rest of the characters quickly discover, and as viewers soon will, the same doesn't hold true for the actress bringing her to life. Matty may think that she's invisible, but you won't be able to take your eyes off of Kathy Bates in Matlock.

Matlock continues on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Paramount+.