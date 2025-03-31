CBS' breakout hit Matlock will return for Season 2. The network renewed the show after its excellent performance in Season 1. With the freshman season nearing the finish line, the show's creative team has already started looking ahead to Season 2. TV Insider caught up with Kat Coiro and Eric Christian Olsen at PaleyFest, and the duo shared some updates about Season 2, including current progress and potential guest stars. "I actually just spent the day in the writers’ room last week as they prepare for Season 2,” Coiro said, revealing that production for Season 2 was in the very early stages. The first season is set to deliver shocking developments as the culprit in the Wellbrexa cover-up is exposed. Measured reveals are the secret to the show's longevity, something Coiro teased, saying:

“I can say that there’s still a lot that you guys are going to have to figure out. In a way, the show has a slow drip. It’s not just huge plot each week. It’s psychologically complex. It’ll go on for years.”

After a three-week break, new episodes return this Thursday. In Matlock Season 1, Episode 16, "The Johnson Case," Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) might have bitten off more than she can chew with a new case. "Olympia tries to impress the partnership board by taking on a complicated murder case," reads the official logline for the April 3 episode.

'Matlock' Is Considering High-Profile Guest Stars for Season 2

Image via Showtime

In the next season, the show is considering following in Elsbeth's footsteps by enlisting famous stars for guest appearances. Jason Ritter's (Julian) wife, Melanie Lynskey, has expressed interest in appearing on the show. "There are going to be a lot of new characters," Coiro said, revealing that there might be an opportunity for Lynskey and other actors to appear. "There are a lot of amazing actors who have expressed interest in coming onto the second season, which is always really exciting. One that’s public is Jason’s wife, Melanie Lynskey," she added. Even executive producer Eric Christian Olsen is considering a guest appearance. “I try to be really good about not acting in stuff that we’re producing [but] there are moments, especially when watching Kathy [Bates], that I deeply yearn to be in a scene with her," he said. It remains to be seen how Matlock will deliver a satisfying reveal while keeping the show interesting in future seasons.

Tune in to CBS on Thursdays to watch new episodes and see how the story plays out.