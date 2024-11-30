CBS’ Matlock, starring the irrepressible and still-formidable Kathy Bates, has done more than dominate this television season. In a shock, it’s even turned the idea of aging on its head. What could have been a simple gender-swapped reboot of the 1980s legal drama has emerged as a really clever deep dive into the themes of power, justice, and society’s treatment of older women.

Director and executive producer Kat Coiro recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss how Matlock uses Bates and a tight script to challenge stereotypes and expectations and how it has more layers that it might seem:

“I think the layers of this show are so unusual because it’s got the kind of cozy feeling of a procedural, but it is so much more than that. You’ve got Matty’s secret identity, which makes it both the procedural and a serialized drama that I think just tackles so many themes: you’ve got the invisibility of aging; you have a woman later in life coming back to her career and approaching it in a totally new way; you have the idea of justice, and someone who’s experienced the most devastating loss and finding her way of processing it—and it’s also funny.”

That secret identity is a significant twist introduced in the pilot. While Madeline “Matty” Matlock initially presents herself as a struggling older woman forced back into the workforce, the reveal shows she’s Madeline Kingston, a wealthy woman driven by a profound personal loss. Matty infiltrates a prestigious law firm under false pretenses to bring down Big Pharma, whom she blames for her daughter’s death.

Matlock's genius lies in using societal assumptions about older women to fuel its story. “How she works slowly towards her goal is by maintaining this illusion and playing on everybody’s stereotypes that a little old lady couldn’t possibly have an ulterior motive,” Coiro explained. “And that’s the fun, I think, of the series, really.”

But the show also doesn't shy away from the more profound emotional toll of Matty’s actions. In episode four, for example, Matty’s deception of a grieving widower forces her to confront the real-world consequences of her tunnel-vision crusade. Coiro reflected on the significance of this moment:

“It really strikes Matty that she is stepping into territory that is dangerous emotionally, and while she has her agenda, her actions are affecting real people.”

'Matlock' is Breaking the Mould Across The Series

Matlock stands out not just for its themes but also for the relationships it brings to life, especially between Matty and her boss Olympia (Skye P. Marshall). Their bond, a dynamic between an older white woman and a younger Black woman, is an unlikely one for a network TV series as it breaks away from typical TV stereotypes and shows mutual respect and personal growth.

“I think, in a lot of ways, it’s a completely unique relationship. Matty is carrying out her secret plans, but she genuinely likes and learns from Olympia. And Olympia, despite her first impressions, grows to trust and depend on Matty.”

The show also makes a point to include diverse perspectives, like the same-sex couple navigating parenthood in episode six. “It’s powerful for people to see that,” Coiro said. “I’m proud to be part of something that explores so many viewpoints.”

Looking ahead to its January return, Coiro teased even more character development. “It’s still Matlock, so Matty leads the way,” she said, “but it’s been exciting to watch the other characters really grow and come into their own.”

Matlock returns on Thursday, December 5, on CBS. The first ten episodes of the series is also streaming on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.

Matlock Release Date September 22, 2024 Cast Kathy Bates , Jason Ritter , Skye P. Marshall , David Del Rio , Leah Lewis , Aaron Harris , Eme Ikwuakor , Beau Bridges , Sam Anderson , Jordyn Weitz , Henry Allen , Colleen Camp Seasons 1 Writers Jennie Snyder Urman

