Matlock won viewers from the first episode and subsequent ones in Season 1 have continued to impress. CBS renewed it for Season 2 shortly after the show launched after a great reception. However, the positive reaction did not "marvel" Skye P. Marshall, who plays Olympia Lawrence. In an interview with TV Line, Marshall revealed that she was confident the show would be a hit because of how production for the pilot went. "I created it with some amazing artists and a phenomenal creative team, our producers and our writers and our directors. [Showrunner] Jennie Snyder Urman summoned some really powerful, radical artists, and when we hit the ground running from the moment we started with the pilot, it was love at first sight," Marshall said.

Casting for the show was delicate as production sought the best people for the job. Many characters exist in pairs based on how much they interact, and the actors had to nail the chemistry. "Kathy Bates did chemistry read auditions with multiple Olympias when she chose me. And then I did chemistry read auditions with multiple Julians before I chose Jason Ritter, and David [Del Rio, who plays Billy] did the same for Sarahs before he chose Leah Lewis," Marshall revealed.

'Matlock's Casting Went in a Different Direction Than Most Shows Nowadays.

Image via CBS

Gone are the days when actors would read for parts, and whoever did it best got it. Recent casting emphasizes what else the actor brings to the project, whether in terms of credits or social media reach. Matlock's team did not consider external factors like "number of followers" or "social media engagement." "It was very intentional, making sure that every actor felt a chemical bond to their costar that they would be spending the most scenes with, and that’s the magic that everyone has seen on the screen," said Marshall. The actress talked about the show finding its actors, saying,

"It wasn’t just a bunch of decision-makers choosing who had “the most followers” or the biggest resumé or the biggest story, because nobody knew who Skye P. Marshall was; I had to sneak my name through. . . . . It is crazy, but our creative team, our producers, and our showrunner, they didn’t want to go in that direction. They just wanted to look for raw talent. . . . . We weren’t household names. But we had the talent, and we had the gumption, and we fought for it and won, and that is the magic that everyone sees."

Watch the magic of Matlock's cast when new episodes air on CBS on Thursdays at 9 pm ET. You can also stream episodes on Paramount+.

Matlock Release Date September 22, 2024 Cast Kathy Bates , Jason Ritter , Skye P. Marshall , David Del Rio , Leah Lewis , Aaron Harris , Eme Ikwuakor , Beau Bridges , Sam Anderson , Jordyn Weitz , Henry Allen , Colleen Camp Seasons 1 Network CBS

