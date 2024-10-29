The third episode of Matlock had Jane the Virgin fans on the edge of their seats as fan-favorite Yael Grobglas, who played the scheming and manipulative Petra Solano in the hit satirical telenovela, graced the fictional law firm Jacobson & Moore as Shae. A special jury consultant with a gift to determine when someone isn't being truthful, Shae shapes up to be a big threat to Kathy Bates' Madeline "Matty" Matlock (who is also concealing a significant lie of her own). Luckily for fans, but unfortunately for Matty, Episode 3 won't be Shae's last appearance.

Given that Matlock and Jane the Virgin were both created by Jennie Snyder Urman, it's somehow expected to have a Jane the Virgin star appear in an episode of the CBS breakout hit. True enough, Grobglas made an appearance during the third episode of the series. And fortunately, the series creator teased that viewers haven't seen the last of her. “[Yael] comes back multiple times [throughout the season],” she told IndieWire. “I think her next one is Episode 7.”

The character of Grobglas is certainly an exciting addition to the series, especially since she could provide Matty with another source of conflict. When audiences were first introduced to Matty, she appeared like a kind but helpless elderly woman who no one would seemingly suspect of hiding anything. However, Matty — who goes by the name of Matlock — turns out to be Madeline Kingston all along, a retired lawyer who is on a quest to manipulate people in order to seek justice for the death of her daughter. But would she be able to maintain her lies for so long if someone like Shae can easily detect lies? Or would they team up in the future, forging an unlikely alliance along the way?

‘Matlock’ Scores an Early Renewal

Close

After only two episodes, Matlock has already received a Season 2 renewal on CBS. Matlock draws inspiration from the 1986 legal drama of the same name, starring Andy Griffith as the titular criminal defense attorney. According to CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach, the Bates-led Matlock had "something very special" in it and "the audience reception and critical acclaim for [Matlock] has been overwhelming." Bates is joined by Skye P. Marshall as Olympia, Jason Ritter as Julian, David Del Rio as Billy, and Leah Lewis as Sarah.

New episodes of Matlock air Thursdays on CBS. The series is also available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Matlock Release Date September 22, 2024 Cast Kathy Bates , Jason Ritter , Skye P. Marshall , David Del Rio , Leah Lewis , Aaron Harris , Eme Ikwuakor , Beau Bridges , Sam Anderson , Jordyn Weitz , Henry Allen , Colleen Camp Seasons 1 Writers Jennie Snyder Urman Network CBS Directors Kat Coiro Character(s) Madeline Matlock , Julián , Olympia , Billy , Sarah , Alfie Kingston , Elijah Walker , Senior Partner , Kathryn Lawrence-Markston , Courtney (Court) Lawrence-Markston Expand

Watch on Paramount+