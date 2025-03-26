Julian (Jason Ritter) might be one of Matty's (Kathy Bates) suspects, but Ritter is not leaving Matlock if his character is the culprit. The actor has changed his appearance lately as he grew his mustache, which Julian does not have. This led to fan speculation that he wouldn't return for Season 2 of the hit CBS series. Ritter addressed these rumors in an interview with TV Insider at PaleyFest. He said the mustache was for another show he's been cast in recently. "[My mustache is] for another show that I’m working on called Lanterns,” Ritter told the outlet, chuckling. “Mustaches can be shaved off. As soon as I’m done, I’m back to Matlock.”

Ritter joined the new DC Universe series, Lanterns, playing Billie Macon, a character described as someone who works for his powerful father. Macon is Sheriff Kerry's (Kelly MacDonald) husband. The series "follows new recruit John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Lantern legend Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler), two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland," reads the official description. The show, co-written by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King, does not have a premiere date yet.

When Do New Episodes of 'Matlock' Return?

Image via CBS

Matty's mission continues when Matlock returns on Thursday, April 3. In Episode 16, "The Johnson Case," Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) tries to impress the partnership board by taking on a complicated murder case," reads the official logline. Meanwhile, CBS has also set the Season 1 finale date for late next month. The show wraps up the freshman season with a two-hour finale titled "Tricks of the Trade," split into two parts. "When Sarah’s (Leah Lewis) client is arrested after his business partner is found murdered, Billy (David Del Rio) attempts to help her handle the case while Matty and Olympia contend with a pressing confidential matter," teases the official finale logline. Matlock's creatives have confirmed that the season finale will reveal who hid the documents. However, EP Jennie Synder Ulman said the mission is more complicated for Matty because of the relationship she's formed at Jacobson and Moore. “The central tension of the series is that she went in with one mission and then, all of a sudden, she started to like all these people and it became much more difficult,” she said.

Will her friendships stop her from executing the mission? Tune in to CBS on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET to watch new episodes of Matlock and find out.