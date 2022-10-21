British horror film Matriarch, which premiered on Hulu today, has just released a new clip via Variety. Matriarch tells the story of an advertiser who leaves her hectic life behind to reconnect with her estranged mother but soon finds herself facing a demonic secret in her hometown. Written and directed by Ben Steiner, Matriarch stars Jemima Rooper (The Girlfriend Experience), Kate Dickie (The Northman), Franc Ashman (I Came By), and Keith David Bartlett in his film debut.

The new clip for Matriarch shows a scene that seems to be from the beginning of the film. In the clip, Laura (Rooper) is in her office when she receives a call that her mother is trying to reach her. Laura panics and begs the person on the line to tell her mother that she resigned from the workplace a year ago. Laura's boss and friend Maxine enters Laura's office and is shocked to find out that Laura's mother is alive since she was told that Laura's mother was dead. When Maxine realizes that Laura's nose is bleeding, she becomes concerned that Laura is on drugs. Laura hastily quits her job and then horribly insults Maxine. This clip seems to perfectly set the dark tone for this gothic horror film.

Eoin O'Faolain and Ian Sharp produced Matriarch, while David Worthen Brooks, Arbi Pedrossian, and Jenna Cavelle serve as the film's executive producers. Matriarch is part of Huluween, the streamer's collection of original and classic horror films curated in celebration of Halloween.

RELATED: 'The Hardy Boys' to End After Three Seasons on HuluThe film is developed and produced by 20th Digital Studio, which is also behind Grimcutty, another film made exclusively for Huluween. David Bruckner's Hellraiser reboot is another Hulu original movie made for Huluween, while titles like Antlers, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and Stephen King's Storm of the Century miniseries are also available to stream as part of Huluween.

Matriarch is currently available to stream on Hulu.

Here's the official synopsis for Matriarch.