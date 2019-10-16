‘Iron Fist’ Star Jessica Henwick Eyed for ‘Matrix 4’ Lead Role

0

Netflix’s Iron Fist didn’t have a ton of bright spots that weren’t also literal glowing hands. But Jessica Henwick was a fierce, consistent stand-out as Colleen Wing, and now she’s being rewarded for her trials. According to Deadline, Henwick is likely to board Matrix 4 in an unknown, but reportedly major role.

Casting for the bombshell project is really starting to come together, as Henwick’s name is coming to the forefront just a day after Neil Patrick Harris joined the cast and it was revealed Jada Pinkett-Smith would reprise the role of Niobe from The Matrix Reloaded. There aren’t any details on Henwick’s possible role, but the report notes the actress wowed the filmmakers during the audition process, and that writer/director Lana Wachowski is looking to fill “a female-like Neo character” to spearhead the story.

Henwick is a fantastic shout for the project. As mentioned, she was the stable presence of the incredibly shaky Iron Fist for both its seasons, and the character really came into her own when she went full dragon-fueled badass toward the end. Henwick is also a Game of Thrones alum, taking part in arguably the least-loved storyline in the HBO hit’s entire run when she played Nymeria, one of the three Dornish Sand Snakes. In 2015, she played X-Wing pilot Jessika Pava in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

A third sequel to The Matrix was announced back in August, with original co-writer/director Lana Wachowski—sans her sibling Lilly Wachowski—re-teaming with stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. Aquaman alum Yahya Abdul-Mateen III joined the cast shortly afterward, with word on the street being he’ll play a young Morpheus.