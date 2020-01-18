‘Matrix 4’ Will Include Horny French Computer Program The Merovingian, According to Actor

Time for some news that just makes ya wanna say “Nom de Dieu de putain de bordel de merde de saloperie de connard d’enculé de ta mère!.”

The Wachowski’s two sequels to The Matrix—Reloaded and Revolutions—aren’t what you’d call “good” or “worthwhile” or “coherent”, but woo boy did they feature a ton of memorable fuckery. Chief among the nonsense is The Merovingian, also known as The Frenchman, an ancient program within The Matrix that runs a smuggling ring for wayward and exiled data. The character was played deliciously in both sequels by French actor Lambert Wilson, who, in a recent interview with Allocine [via The Playlist], claims he will reprise the role in Lana Wachowski‘s The Matrix 4.

In the interview, Lambert does say The Merovingian is part of the current script—which Wachowski and Warner Bros. are keeping mighty close to the chest—but he can only join the cast if his schedule permits. I’d genuinely be bummed if it re-cast, honestly. Wilson is great in the role, and I like The Merovingian; my ideal scenario for The Matrix 4 is a combination of the first film’s groundbreaking style and just a dash of those ambitious, batty sequels. Plus, a Merovingian return ups the chances we also see the character’s wife, Persephone, played by the always-great Monica Belluci.

The Matrix 4 is currently scheduled to hit theaters on May 21, 2021, but that is extremely subject to change, considering it’s the same day as another Keanu Reeves-led film, John Wick 4. Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will reprise their roles of Neo and Trinity, while Watchmen star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is heavily rumored to be playing a young Morpheus. Rounding out the quickly-growing cast are Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother), Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist), and Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter).

