‘Matrix 4’: Chad Stahelski Teases Lana Wachowski Collab & “Absolutely Crazy” Action Sequence

Chad Stahelski is sharing even more new teases about his work on The Matrix 4 and this time around, he’s focusing on working with the movie’s director, Lana Wachowski. Previously, Stahelski opened up about his involvement on Matrix 4 and returning to the world of The Matrix (he was star Keanu Reeves‘ stunt double in the first two Matrix movies) during our April Collider Connected chat.

While still remaining tight-lipped about specifics, Stahelski once again managed to let some interesting new tidbits slip about his work on The Matrix 4 while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter. Stahelski is collaborating with Wachowski on one specific sequence in The Matrix 4 and it sounds like this creative partnership has been a fruitful one. After praising Wachowski’s eye as a director and excitement to direct action onscreen, Stahelski opened up about her collaborative spirit, saying, “You have somebody like Lana, who’s going, ‘We’re going to do this and this and this.’ She’s got some really great ideas. She knows the visual style. She knows what she’s trying to say in the sequence. She wants to collaborate and see how high you can take it in collaboration.”

Stahelski then honed in on his specific collaboration with Wachowski for Matrix 4, including how it all came together.

“She comes with this idea. She comes with this set piece. She comes with, ‘This is the character. This is what’s happening. This is the conflict. This is where I need him to be emotionally or psychologically or whatever plot-wise at the end of this sequence. What do you got in your bag of tricks to make it absolutely crazy?’ She’s one of those great people that she’ll tell us something and we’ll say, ‘Okay, we’ve got this.’ Then she’s like, ‘Oh my God, that’s awesome. I didn’t think of that, but what if we took this and made it this?'”

Stahelski’s teases on this Matrix 4 collab with Wachowski ended with full-on hyping the director and getting us all kinds of excited for the next Matrix movie: “She always kind of one-ups you and that’s a challenge. She’s probably still the most challenging person, in a good way, that I’ve ever worked with… If you love the Matrix trilogy, you’re going to love what she’s doing because she’s brilliant and fun and understands what the fans want.”

Production on The Matrix 4 is still paused, but that doesn’t mean you can’t catch up on all of the exciting casting news in the meantime.