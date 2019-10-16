Jada Pinkett Smith to Return as Niobe in ‘Matrix 4’

0

The cast for Matrix 4 continues to expand. Yesterday we reported that Neil Patrick Harris was on board for the sci-fi action sequel, and now Deadline reports that Jada Pinkett Smith will return to play Niobe. Smith joined the franchise in the sequels The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions with Niobe getting sizable screentime in the video game Enter the Matrix when the Wachowskis were trying something incredibly ambitious with their storytelling spread across mediums. Unfortunately, despite all the effort put into projects like Enter the Matrix and The Animatrix, the Matrix series ultimately fell flat as the Wachowskis couldn’t match the grandiosity of their ideas with the mythic storytelling that made the original Matrix such a potent combination.

And yet enough time has passed and ill feelings have subsided that fans seem eager to return to the world of The Matrix, especially with Lana Wachowski helming the film and Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss returning as Neo and Trinity, respectively.

There are no details on how large Niobe’s role will be in the film or really the size of any roles. The Matrix 4 is still shrouded in secrecy and made even more curious by the fact that Neo and Trinity apparently died in The Matrix Revolutions. Now that Wachowski seems to be getting the gang back together, what does this mean for the series? Is this a reboot of sorts meant to hand off the series to a newcomer like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who is rumored to play a young Morpheus? Or is this Wachowski’s attempt to find a better conclusion to the series? I kind of doubt it’s the latter since the Wachowskis’ filmmaking has always been marked by ambition and simply taking another bite of the apple seems too small and simple. The safest assumption is that Lana Wachowski is going to go for something big, bold, controversial, and I am very much here for it.