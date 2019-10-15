Neil Patrick Harris Joins Keanu Reeves in ‘The Matrix 4’

0

In news that may be even more out of left field than his casting in Gone Girl, Emmy winner Neil Patrick Harris is set to join the cast of The Matrix 4, Collider has confirmed.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity, while Aquaman villain Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is joining the franchise as a lead, though reports that he’ll play a young Morpheus remain unconfirmed.

Lana Wachowski is returning to direct the sequel for Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow. Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell co-wrote the script with Wachowski, who is producing alongside Grant Hill. Production is slated to start early next year.

Harris’ role is being kept under wraps, but there are only two possibilities here. He’s either playing a brand new character we’ve never seen before, or he’s playing a character we have seen. As much as I wish he was playing the older version of Spoon Boy, I happen to think that Harris would be good as a younger version of the Architect. Isn’t that a character you’d like to spend more time with, and get to know his origins?

Harris recently starred as Count Olaf in Netflix’s adaptation A Series of Unfortunate Events, and he also appeared alongside Matt Damon in Alexander Payne‘s Downsizing. Though Harris felt a bit out of place in Gone Girl, he did a solid job delivering exactly what director David Fincher asked of him, and I also enjoyed his more comedic work in the Harold and Kumar franchise. He has also done big-budget sci-fi before, having starred in Starship Troopers back in the day.With 27 million followers on Twitter, Harris has a huge fanbase, so he’s certainly bringing added value to the project. He’s represented by CAA and Untitled Entertainment, and his casting was first reported by Variety.