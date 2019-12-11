‘Matrix 4’ Release Date Revealed, ‘Akira’ Is Delayed, and ‘Mortal Kombat’ Gets Moved Up

0

The Matrix 4 is getting even closer to (un)reality. After a slew of casting announcements this past week, Warner Bros. has scheduled the yet-untitled Matrix sequel for a May 21, 2021 release. Because the Matrix has never been a franchise to shy away from mind-bending paradoxes, that places it in direct competition with John Wick: Chapter 4, which means Keanu Reeves will be battling himself for box office supremacy that weekend.

Additionally, the live-action Akira adaptation from director Taika Waititi has been taken off the release schedule (it had originally occupied the May 21, 2021 date now held by the Matrix 4). It seems likely the project is just on hold until Waititi completes work on Thor: Love and Thunder, so fans of the classic manga shouldn’t riot just yet.

The Matrix sequel, the first film in the series since 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions, was something of a surprise announcement earlier this year. Matrix co-creator Lana Wachowski is directing, from a script she is co-writing with David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon. In addition to Reeves, the film is set to star previous Matrix stars Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith, as well as series newcomers Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, and Jonathan Groff.

In a final calendar shake-up, Warner Bros. moved the release of its upcoming big-budget Mortal Kombat reboot from March 5, 2021 to January 15, 2021. The videogame adaptation from from producer James Wan (Aquaman, The Conjuring universe) and director Simon McQuoid just began production in Australia, and I am easily just as exited for that film as I am a fourth Matrix.