Does 'The Matrix Resurrections' free your mind, or do the early reactions wish they'd taken the blue pill instead?

In 2003, the Wachowskis completed the story of The Matrix trilogy with The Matrix Revolutions. At least, that’s what we thought. Eighteen years later, Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) are back for The Matrix Resurrections, directed by Lana Wachowski, which directly follows on the events of the original series of Matrix films. With The Matrix Resurrections almost in theaters, the first social reactions are starting to come for the highly-anticipated fourth Matrix film.

The Matrix Resurrections trailers have shown both Neo and Trinity living seemingly normal lives back in the Matrix, yet when the two meet each other, they have a connection that surprises both of them. With the help of Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Neo once again frees his mind to the world that he’s been living in.

In addition to the return of Reeves and Moss, The Matrix Resurrections will also bring back Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe, Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian, and Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson. Also joining The Matrix Resurrections are Andrew Caldwell, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Ellen Hollman, Eréndire Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Christina Ricci, Max Riemelt, and Brian J. Smith.

While the first three Matrix films were directed by both Lana and Lily Wachowski, Matrix Resurrections is solely directed by Lana. Matrix Resurrection is co-written by Lana Wachowski, alongside David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon.

So what do the first reactions think of The Matrix Resurrections? Are the critics and journalists glad they opened their minds with the red pill, or do they wish they could’ve taken the blue pill and forgotten this film exists altogether? Time to jack back into the Matrix and check out some of the early reactions to The Matrix Resurrections below.

First, here's what Collider's own Steve Weintraub, Perri Nemiroff, Matt Goldberg, and Carly Lane had to say:

Many pointed out that the sequel does plenty to reinvent the long-running franchise while also managing to be poignant, heartfelt, and visually stunning:

Other critics are praising the sequel's ambition, even if some wild swings may not have paid off in certain instances:

Many of Resurrections' performances were highlighted, but none moreso than its returning leads Reeves and Moss:

Ultimately, common threads that several made note of include the movie's sweeping romantic notions as well as its fun self-referential meta-commentary:

