The Big Picture Warner Bros. plans to revive The Matrix franchise with a new installment, written and directed by Drew Goddard.

Drew Goddard will work alongside executive producer Lana Wachowski to bring new ideas to the iconic Matrix universe.

The release date for Matrix 5 is currently unspecified. The original Matrix movie is available for streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

Warner Bros. is ready to take audiences back into The Matrix, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Drew Goddard is set to write and direct a new installment of the successful franchise, after it was first brought back to public attention when The Matrix Resurrections was released. While a release date hasn't been announced for the latest story in the series, the studio seems confident in continuing the legacy created by the Wachowskis so many years ago. Plot details for the upcoming Matrix installment weren't disclosed at the moment, which provides Goddard with a blank canvas to insert his ideas into the franchise's world. He will be working alongside Lana Wachowski, who will serve as executive producer.

Goddard built his career by working on a variety of major projects that would eventually lead him to one of the biggest franchises in the world. Goddard was heavily involved with the Marvel television series developed at Netflix, serving as a writer on both Daredevil and the eventual Defenders crossover. After that, he wrote and directed Bad Times at El Royale, a thriller that followed Special Agent Dwight Broadbeck (Jon Hamm).

The upcoming Matrix movie will mark the continuation of what Warner Bros. began with the development of The Matrix Resurrections. The last movie in the series followed Neo (Keanu Reeves) as he once again found himself in a reality he couldn't trust. While looking for a way to determine why Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) looked so familiar to him, Neo wakes up only to realize that sixty years have passed, and that humanity currently faces yet another catastrophe.

The Uncertain Future of 'The Matrix'

Due to the pandemic severely affecting the entertainment industry a couple of years ago, The Matrix Resurrections was launched day-and-date in both theaters and on Max. In addition to the release model implemented to the sequel, The Matrix Resurrections premiered very close to Spider-Man: No Way Home's debut on the big screen, resulting in unfavorable box office results for the film. But Warner Bros. hiring Drew Goddard to develop a new installment in the franchise makes the studio look very confident, and time will tell if The Matrix can return to its former glory.

There is currently no release date for Matrix 5. The original movie is streaming now on Netflix in the U.S.

