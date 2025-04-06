The Matrix 5 is in the works, and it is only natural that fans of the franchise have been curious about how development and casting have been coming along. In recent development, Laurence Fishburne, who played Morpheus in the original Matrix trilogy, has revealed that his proposal to reprise the role in the 2021 sequel, The Matrix Resurrections, was met with mild resistance from the film's production team. During an appearance on The View, Fishburne shed more light on the events that transpired when he offered his services to the fourth Matrix while addressing his future in the sci-fi franchise.

Despite the return of co-stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, Fishburne was notably absent from Resurrections. The character of Morpheus was reimagined and played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, representing a new iteration within the film's story. Reflecting on this casting decision, Fishburne expressed no animosity, acknowledging the filmmakers' creative direction. When questioned about the possibility of returning for the fifth installment, Fishburne outlined specific considerations:

"It depends on the circumstances, who is involved, how well the script has been written, if they offer me... because I offered my services to the fourth Matrix, and they didn't respond well to that. It's not like I didn't say, 'Oh, I'd like to offer my services.' I did, and for whatever reason, that didn't happen, OK. That's the truth. So we'll see."

After appearing in the first three Matrix films, Fishburne's absence from Resurrections was a topic of discussion prior to the film's release, and in 2020, he addressed it, saying, “I have not been invited. Maybe that will make me write another play. I wish them well. I hope it's great." The next Matrix sequel has the difficult task of restoring the franchise's commercial glory after the most recent installment underperformed at the box office, majorly due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Drew Goddard is set to write and direct the new installment, with Lana Wachowski returning as executive producer.

What Has Laurence Fishburne Been Up To In Recent Times?