The Matrix was a groundbreaking achievement in science fiction filmmaking that seamlessly blended classical philosophy, postmodern existentialism, martial arts action, and cyberpunk visuals into an exciting new adventure saga that felt like a breath of fresh air in the summer of 1999. Although it was released only a few short months before Star Wars: Episode I- The Phantom Menace became one of the highest-grossing films of all time, The Matrix proved to have a long-lasting impact on popular culture and has inspired many ripoffs, homages, and parodies, in addition to its own sequels. Despite the fact that it felt like the film that captured the moment, The Matrix was rated R by the MPAA in a decision that doesn’t seem like it would be the same today.

‘The Matrix’ Being Rated R Doesn’t Make Sense