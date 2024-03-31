A film that set the cinematic world on fire upon its release in 1999 (a whole quarter of a century ago now), The Matrix revolutionized what sci-fi/action movies were capable of, and that original film has deservedly been praised to the moon and back. The story revolves around humanity being repressed by machines and shown a false world while being exploited, with a small group of humans who know the truth doing all they can to free the rest of the population from enslavement.

The first of the four live-action Matrix movies is the best overall, but the sequels are all interesting and worth watching still, in large part due to their world-building, increasingly lofty ideas explored, and some compelling action. Regarding the latter, certain Matrix movies provide more – and superior – action scenes than others, but the series is largely satisfying for those who want inventive fight choreography, stunts, chases, and shootouts. The best of these action/fight scenes in the series are ranked below, starting with the pretty cool and ending with the pretty spectacular.

10 Neo vs. Seraph

'The Matrix Reloaded' (2003)

A short fight sequence, and one involving a relatively minor character, Neo sparring with Seraph is nevertheless a compelling piece of action found fairly early on during The Matrix Reloaded. Seraph is the bodyguard of the Oracle, with Neo – at this point being branded as “the One” – needing to prove he is who he says he is, which Seraph does by fighting Neo to test his powers.

The fight is only about one minute long, and maybe has reduced stakes on account of it not being a fight to the death or anything, but it’s one of the best-choreographed fights in the series that only involves two people. It’s an early sign that The Matrix Reloaded will be a worthy sequel to the original Matrix film, but as later action sequences ultimately reveal, the best is yet to come regarding this second movie in the series.

9 Motorcycle Chase

'The Matrix Resurrections' (2021)

When judged as a piece of meta-commentary, there’s an argument to be made that The Matrix Resurrections is kind of masterful. It plays out like a rebellious and kind of punk rock middle finger to the studio that financed it, with Lana Wachowski (directing a Matrix film for the first time without sister Lilly Wachowski) using the film as a way to defiantly keep the series as one belonging to the Wachowskis, and doing something genuinely risky – and maybe even provocative – with the idea of a requel (a reboot + sequel mash-up).

Part of this attitude translates to The Matrix Resurrections not really being as engaging as an action movie, which is a choice that may well be purposeful, for better or worse. But to honor one bizarre sequence in the film that is at least memorable, there’s a motorcycle chase that starts to feel like a zombie movie, in a way, with waves of violent bots on the attack. Like much of the divisive but oddly compelling The Matrix Resurrections, it probably has to be seen to be believed.

8 Neo vs. Agent Smith (Final Fight)

'The Matrix Revolutions' (2003)

While it’s certainly not the first time Neo fights Agent Smith – and it’s also not the best of the scenes featuring such a showdown – the final confrontation between the two in the initial Matrix trilogy is still a compelling sequence. Honestly, it’s the best The Matrix Revolutions has to offer, which serves as a solid conclusion to what was once a trilogy, though did prove disappointing when it came to action (and lacked the possible excuse that The Matrix Resurrections had for less inventive fights).

Much of the action in The Matrix Revolutions involves the Battle of Zion, with samey-looking Sentinels attacking The Resistance’s base of operations, and it just doesn’t hold up or have the impact the series’ best action does. At least the fight between Neo and Agent Smith at the very end is something of a return to the hand-to-hand-focused fights that proved great in the first two movies. It gets points for being right near the climax and being an extended – and personal – battle, even if it might get a little too bombastic for its own good and occasionally feels too dimly lit.

7 Opening Scene with Trinity

'The Matrix' (1999)

As far as setting a tone for the movie (or even series) to come goes, the opening action sequence with Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) in The Matrix is excellent. Though the scene is overall brief when it comes to the fighting itself, it vitally gives the audience a taste of what’s to come in subsequent action scenes, featuring slow motion, the effect of time stopping and the camera moving, the blending of hand-to-hand combat with gunfights, and the agility of numerous fighters, emphasized by Trinity running up a wall.

The only reason the scene itself can’t rank higher is because it’s over remarkably fast, but again, perhaps by design, considering the Wachowskis didn’t want to play all their cards straight away action-wise (The Matrix does indeed somehow get even better from here). For establishing Trinity’s fighting prowess and setting a tone for the fights to come, this opening scene does get the job done.

6 Neo Training Morpheus

'The Matrix' (1999)

The action just keeps on getting better as The Matrix goes along, with Keanu Reeves further solidifying his status as an action star once his character, Neo, begins his training. The Matrix is absolutely captivating for its first act or so, even without having as much action as the following two acts, with Thomas Anderson/Neo learning the truth about the world he thought he was real, and finding out he has a role to play in saving humanity.

The science fiction concepts are fascinating, and Laurence Fishburne's Morpheus proves to be the perfect character to explain everything necessary, doing so for both Neo and the audience. Then there’s Morpheus actually training Neo, and these moments of action satisfy in a similar way to the aforementioned scene in The Matrix Reloaded with Neo and Seraph, only the sparring plays out for even longer here.

5 The Burly Brawl

'The Matrix Reloaded' (2003)

If you ever wanted to see Keanu Reeves beat up a bunch of Hugo Weavings but never knew where to look, The Matrix Reloaded has you covered. Given one Agent Smith (Weaving’s character) wasn’t enough to take down Neo before, he makes numerous copies of himself and then uses them all to attack Neo inside the Matrix at once, which leads to perhaps the goofiest action sequence of the series, feeling borderline slapstick.

It's been dubbed the Burly Brawl, and honestly, it’s kind of awesome. The fact it has extra dramatic and epic music playing in the background while the chaos unfolds on screen just makes it all the more novel and even hilarious, and it’s one of the most purely fun sequences in the whole series. Some may find it too silly for the Matrix series, but when approached with an open mind, it’s a total blast.

4 Neo vs. Agent Smith

'The Matrix' (1999)

On the other side of things to the Burly Brawl comes the main showdown between Neo and Agent Smith in the original classic Matrix film, and this one stands as the best of their numerous confrontations. Late in the film, Neo’s become comparably powerful to Agent Smith, and then takes him on in direct combat, with the stakes appropriately high and the film barreling towards its conclusion all the while.

As far as purely one-versus-one fights focusing just on hand-to-hand combat go, the action sequence featuring Neo and Agent Smith facing off is a highlight for the series as a whole. It might not be quite as memorable as at least one other action set piece from the first movie, nor on the same level as a couple from The Matrix Reloaded, but it ranks pretty high up with the best nonetheless. It’s also got a simplicity and grit that makes it a more compelling fight than was shown when the two characters clashed in The Matrix Revolutions.

3 The Highway Chase

'The Matrix Reloaded' (2003)

When judging all-time great action movies, you do have to take into account how good the non-action scenes are. After all, Die Hard, for example, wouldn’t be as special if the action scenes were kept intact, but it didn’t have iconic characters, quotable dialogue, and perfect performances from the likes of Bruce Willis and Alan Rickman. So, it’s with a heavy heart that one must admit The Matrix Reloaded can’t quite be considered a full-on classic action movie… but when it shines, it has some of the best action set pieces of the 21st century so far.

Things really kick off near the film’s end, with an extended car chase down a seemingly never-ending that also doubles as a great fight scene. Morpheus wields a gun and sword at the same time, and even stops a vehicle dead in its tracks with said sword. Also, Trinity drives a motorcycle into oncoming traffic, Morpheus engages in hand-to-hand combat atop a fast-moving truck, and things just keep escalating and getting wilder. It’s a huge sequence, and a hugely enjoyable one for those craving great action, too.

2 The Lobby Shootout

'The Matrix' (1999)

Between Neo’s training and a final showdown with Agent Smith comes the best action sequence of The Matrix: the Lobby Shootout, which occurs when Neo and Trinity venture into the Matrix to rescue Morpheus from Agent Smith. What then plays out is a feast for the eyes, combing copious slow motion, hundreds upon hundreds of bullets being fired, destruction occurring everywhere, and a few well-placed punches and kicks being thrown in for good measure.

The Lobby Shootout is perhaps the best way to demonstrate to someone what the Matrix series’ distinct “brand” of action looks and feels like. It’s up there with the most famous scenes in the first movie for good reason, and is a highlight of the entire series because it’s perhaps the best John Woo-type action scene/shootout ever filmed that wasn’t actually directed by John Woo.

1 The Chateau Fight

'The Matrix Reloaded' (2003)

The Matrix Reloaded may have its problems as a movie (notably, a slow-paced beginning and an ever-escalating complexity to the story), but it delivers when it comes to action. There’s one sequence within it that arguably eclipses any action sequence found in even the first movie: the Chateau Fight, which commences with Neo impressively stopping countless bullets and then squaring off against the Merovingian's henchmen, who are forced to engage with him in hand-to-hand combat on account of the ineffectiveness of their bullets.

The choreography throughout this sequence is off-the-charts good, with martial arts movie master Yuen Woo-ping’s influence as an action choreographer/fight advisor truly being felt. It uses slow motion expertly, the music is perfect (with it even syncing up with sound effects at some points), and the way the fight scene uses two different levels and has combatants continually using new weapons also adds to how thrilling it is. It’s simple, on paper, but perfect, and stands as the best burst of action found within the entire Matrix series.

