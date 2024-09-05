What is The Matrix? As Morpheus once said, "No one can be told what the Matrix is. You have to see it for yourself." And now, a quarter of a century after it first blew minds and altered pop culture forever, fans are getting the chance to do exactly that — on the big screen once again. Released in 1999, The Matrix, directed by The Wachowski sisters, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, and produced by Village Roadshow Pictures and Silver Pictures, changed the game. Its influence on pop culture, philosophy, and even our own sense of reality remains profound.

From the concept of digital control and artificial intelligence to the iconic question of reality itself, the film has ignited decades of analysis. Its philosophical and technological themes have become even more relevant in the 21st century, sparking books, articles, and podcasts dissecting its every layer. The phrase "the Matrix" has entered the cultural lexicon, shorthand for any false reality, and its groundbreaking visuals, such as the slow-motion “bullet time” effects, remain cultural mainstays.

Now, The Matrix is back. In celebration of its 25th anniversary, The Matrix will return to theaters for a limited time on September 19 and 22, in a special event presented by Fathom Events, Insignis Pictures, and Warner Bros. This anniversary screening is sure to be the cinematic event of the year for longtime fans and newcomers alike. Alongside the film, the event will also feature Down the Rabbit Hole: Reflections of The Matrix, a legacy featurette including reflections from Jessica Henwick (Bugs), offering fans never-before-seen insights into the creation and legacy of this groundbreaking movie.

So, if you’ve ever wondered what the Matrix is — or if you’re ready to relive it in its full glory — this is your moment. Whether you’re part of the generation that saw Neo (Keanu Reeves) first awaken to the real world or you’re exploring the Matrix for the first time, now is the time to make the choice and see it on the big screen once more.

Exploring the Roots of 'The Matrix'

In celebration of The Matrix's 25th anniversary, its influence on the Cyberpunk genre continues to be a hot topic of discussion. One notable exploration comes from YouTuber Jessie Gender in her latest video essay titled “Glitch Identity.” In this thought-provoking piece, Gender dives into The Matrix’s deep roots within Cyberpunk fiction — a world of hackers, AI, and philosophical quandaries, where Keanu Reeves, the film’s lead, has firmly cemented himself as a genre icon. Gender's essay also examines how the film redefined the genre, pushing boundaries with its rich thematic layers and futuristic vision. You can watch the full video essay right now on YouTube.

The anniversary event will be held in over 900 theaters nationwide. Screenings will take place on Thursday, September 19 at 7:00 PM local time, and again on Sunday, September 22 with showings at 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM local time. Tickets can be purchased through Fathom Events below or at participating theater box offices. For a full list of theaters, visit the Fathom Events website and find out where you can reenter The Matrix.

Close

Get Tickets