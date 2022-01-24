The film will be available to own digitally first, with its 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD release to follow in March.

Your chance to add The Matrix Resurrections to your home entertainment collection is almost here. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announced that the fourth installment of the groundbreaking The Matrix franchise will be available for premium digital ownership on January 25th, with a 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD release to follow on March 8th. The film’s digital ownership will run you $29.99, while a 48-hour rental option at $24.99 on select platforms.

If you hold out for the 4K and Blu-ray release, you’ll be rewarded with countless hours of bonus content including behind-the-scenes featurettes. The DVD release offers one piece of bonus content, as well. Along with the digital and physical releases, The Matrix Resurrections will also be made available on the Movies Anywhere app.

Once again asking audiences to choose between the red or blue pill, The Matrix Resurrections premiered in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22nd, 2021. Picking up the story from where the last film left off almost twenty years ago, director Lana Wachowski resurrected the digital world that she and her sister, Lilly Wachowski, created. Teaming up with David Mitchell and Aleksander Hemon, Wachowski penned the fourth installment without her sister, who stepped away from the film during its beginning stages.

The Matrix Resurrections brought some of our favorite characters back and introduced us to some new faces along the way. Starring in the film once again were Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Neil Patrick Harris.

Check out the film’s full synopsis and list of bonus content below and be sure to set your alarm to pounce on owning your very own digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray, or DVD copy of the mind-bending The Matrix Resurrections.

The Matrix Resurrections will be available to own digitally on January 25th and on 4K, Blu-Ray, and DVD on March 8th. Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

In “The Matrix Resurrections,” return to a world of two realities: one, everyday life; the other, what lies behind it. To find out if his reality is a physical or mental construct, to truly know himself, Mr. Anderson (Keanu Reeves) will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. And if Thomas…Neo…has learned anything, it’s that choice, while an illusion, is still the only way out of—or into—the Matrix. Of course, Neo already knows what he has to do. But what he doesn’t yet know is the Matrix is stronger, more secure and more dangerous than ever before. Déjà vu.

Here’s the list of bonus content for the 4K UHD and Blu-ray release:

No One Can Be Told What The Matrix Is

Resurrecting The Matrix

Neo x Trinity: Return to the Matrix

Allies + Adversaries: The Matrix Remixed

Matrix for Life

The Matrix Reactions Echo Opening Deus Ex Machina Welcome to IØ Bullet Time Redux Morpheus vs Neo Exiles Fight Neo vs Smith The San Fran Chase The San Fran Jump



Here’s the DVD bonus content:

The Matrix Reactions: Welcome to IØ

