But with a budget of $190 million, celebrations will have to wait.

Warner Bros’ The Matrix Resurrections crossed the $100 million mark at the worldwide box office this weekend as it continues to struggle commercially. Budgeted at a reported $190 million, the science-fiction film opened to mixed reviews and sub-par box office on December 22. Resurrections is the final film in WB’s controversial 2021 release strategy, which saw each of its films released day-and-date on the HBO Max streaming platform, where subscribers can watch it for no extra cost.

This is believed to have had a negative impact on the films’ box office potential, though some films like Godzilla vs. Kong and the science-fiction epic Dune escaped unhurt, with the latter even scoring a sequel. Several other titles across genres, such as the superhero film The Suicide Squad, the horror picture Malignant, and the musical In the Heights, have all underperformed commercially.

WB will return to a more conventional roll-out strategy in 2022, albeit with a significantly shortened theatrical release window; the studio’s upcoming The Batman, for instance, will debut on HBO Max just 45 days after its theatrical release.

With an estimated $13.7 million this weekend from 76 international territories, The Matrix Resurrections is now sitting at $106 million worldwide. It fell by over 50% from last weekend, but is tracking ahead of titles such as F9, Blade Runner 2049 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in Italy, where it opened with $1 million on Saturday.

The film is nearing the end of its international roll-out, with Holland, and most crucially China, prepping for release on January 14. It remains to be seen how the legacy title performs in the Middle Kingdom, which has emerged as the world’s biggest movie market during the pandemic. Audiences in China have shown a fondness for CGI-heavy tentpoles, although in recent months, they seem to be favoring homegrown titles over Hollywood imports.

Stateside, Resurrections is languishing with just over $30 million, after having collected $3.8 million this weekend. By comparison, the original Matrix trilogy broke box office records between 1999 and 2003. Combined, The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions made over $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office.

Resurrections is the first film in the franchise to not see the involvement of co-creator Lilly Wachowski, who has somewhat distanced herself from the project, leaving her sister Lana Wachowski at the helm. Lana co-wrote the script for Resurrections with David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon.

Resurrections features returning cast members Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, along with series newcomers Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Jada Pinkett Smith and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

