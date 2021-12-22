It's no secret that 1999's The Matrix is considered one of the greatest films of all time. This groundbreaking sci-fi movie stars Keanu Reeves as a computer hacker who discovers that the reality he lives in is a simulation run by a malevolent artificial intelligence and must work with a group of hackers to tear it down. Even though The Matrix left a major impact on pop culture and filmmaking in general, the two sequels that followed, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, were not quite as well received.

Thankfully, the franchise is making a comeback with The Matrix Resurrections. Directed by Lana Wachowski, one-half of the trilogy's directing duo, this new entry sees Neo somehow back in the Matrix and having to regain all his memories. Several characters from the original trilogy are returning, but the film will also consist of a few newcomers as well. Therefore, we've created a handy guide of all the characters in The Matrix Resurrections that will inform you about not only who they are but also which actors are portraying them.

Neo (Keanu Reeves)

At the beginning of the first Matrix, Thomas Anderson is just a regular computer programmer who secretly works as a hacker named Neo who sells contraband programming. After being freed, however, Neo learns that he is The One, an individual who has been prophesied to save humanity from the Matrix. Throughout the trilogy, Neo uncovers more details about the history of the Matrix and eventually makes a deal with the machines to destroy the rampant Smith program in exchange for a truce between them and the humans. Even though Neo sacrificed himself to destroy Smith, he is somehow alive in The Matrix Resurrections.

Before The Matrix, Keanu Reeves starred in several hit movies including Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, Point Break, and Speed. After The Matrix Revolutions, Reeves appeared in many commercial failures until 2014 when he played the titular assassin of the action thriller John Wick. This movie has spawned several sequels and is often considered a career comeback for the actor.

Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss)

In the first Matrix movie, Trinity is one of the members of Morpheus' real-world team who works to free humans from the Matrix. She falls in love with one of those freed humans, Neo, and that love enables him to come back to life and gain incredible manipulative abilities within the Matrix, such as superhuman agility and stopping bullets in mid-air. Both Neo and Trinity have continued their romance throughout the trilogy. He even chooses to put her life over humanity's survival in The Matrix Reloaded,. Unfortunately, Trinity dies in the following film but is somehow alive in The Matrix Resurrections.

Before starring in the first Matrix, Carrie-Anne Moss appeared in many TV shows including Models Inc., Baywatch, and Due South. After The Matrix, Moss starred in hit films such as Memento, Chocolat, and Disturbia as well as TV shows like Humans, Jessica Jones, and Tell Me a Story.

Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II)

Lawrence Fishburne originally played Morpheus in The Matrix trilogy. This character frees Neo from the Matrix and informs him of his greater purpose as The One. After Warner Bros. released the first trailer for The Matrix Resurrections, many people suspected that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II would play a younger version of Morpheus, a theory which the actor later confirmed himself on Instagram. As for why Morpheus looks so young, Abdul-Mateen told British GQ, "It will make sense when it comes out."

Over the last few years, Abdul-Mateen has made himself a young talent to look out for. He has appeared in several hit movies including Aquaman, The Trial of the Chicago 7, and Candyman, and is set to reprise his role as Black Manta in the upcoming sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Abdul-Mateen also won an Emmy for playing Cal Abar/Dr. Manhattan in HBO's Watchmen miniseries.

Niobe (Jada Pinkett Smith)

Niobe was first introduced in The Matrix Reloaded and later appeared in The Matrix Revolutions. She is a leader in the Resistance and was once in love with Morpheus, though their relationship grew strained as he became more enamored with the prophecy of The One. Although Niobe does not believe in this prophecy, she does eventually put her faith in Neo. The second trailer for The Matrix Resurrections reveals a much older-looking version of the character.

While most people know her as the wife of Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith has appeared in many movies and TV shows including Collateral, Gotham, and Madagascar. The couple runs a production studio called Overbrook Entertainment. Pinkett Smith also hosts a talk show with her mother and her daughter on Facebook Watch called Red Table Talk.

The Merovingian (Lambert Wilson)

Lambert Wilson is a seasoned French actor, so it's no surprise that he starred in many French films before he appeared in The Matrix Reloaded including The Public Woman, Rendez-vous, and Hiver 54, l'abbé Pierre. He's also been nominated for multiple Cesar awards, which are the French equivalent of Oscars.

Agent Johnson (Daniel Bernhardt)

Agent Johnson first appeared in The Matrix Reloaded and surprisingly did not appear in The Matrix Revolutions. Just like all the other Agent programs, Johnson is designed to protect the security of the Matrix and could take over the bodies of anyone who has not already been freed.

Before appearing in The Matrix Reloaded, Swiss actor and martial artist Daniel Bernhardt starred in several action movies including Bloodsport II: The Next Kumite, Future War, and Perfect Target. Due to his martial arts background, Bernhardt has made a habit of playing henchmen in action movies such as John Wick, Logan, and Hobbs & Shaw.

Bugs (Jessica Henwick)

Bugs is a mysterious figure who, based on the trailers, is trying to help Neo rediscover his destiny. She even has a white rabbit tattoo!

Although Jessica Henwick has appeared in many movies and shows over the years, she is best known for playing Nymeria Sand in Game of Thrones and Colleen Wing in Marvel's Iron Fist, as well as Jess Pava in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Henwick reportedly had to turn down a role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in order to appear in The Matrix Resurrections.

Sati (Priyanka Chopra Jonas)

Tanveer K. Atwal first played Sati in The Matrix Revolutions. She is the daughter of programs Rama-Kandra and Kandra and was scheduled for deletion since she was born without a purpose. Thankfully, Sati's parents made a deal with the Merovingian to smuggle her into the Matrix without the machines knowing. The Oracle promised to protect Sati since she believed the child was important. An Instagram post from Warner Bros. Korea confirmed that Priyanka Chopra Jonas will play an older version of Sati in The Matrix Resurrections, so the character may be important after all.

Chopra Jonas gained prominence from appearing in several commercially successful Bollywood films including Andaaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and Aitraaz. She was cast as the lead in ABC drama Quantico, making her the first South Asian to headline an American network drama series. Chopra Jonas has also appeared in multiple American films such as Baywatch, Isn't It Romantic, and The White Tiger.

The Analyst (Neil Patrick Harris)

Neil Patrick Harris plays a character named The Analyst in The Matrix Resurrections. In the first trailer, this character is positioned as the therapist of Thomas Anderson, who explains that he's "been having dreams that weren't just dreams." After Anderson asks if he's crazy, the Analyst responds, "We don't use that word in here."

Harris is best known for portraying Barney Stinson on the long-running CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother, which netted him four Emmy nominations. He's also appeared in many films including Starship Trooper, Gone Girl, and the Harold & Kumar franchise.

Smith (Jonathan Groff)

Jonathan Groff will play a new version of Neo's arch-nemesis, Agent Smith, in The Matrix Resurrections. Many fans theorized this after the second trailer intercut footage of his character with footage of Smith from the first Matrix, and an electronic press kit confirmed this theory. Hugo Weaving played Smith in the original Matrix trilogy, but he could not reprise the role due to scheduling conflicts.

Groff has amassed many performances in film, television, and theater throughout his career. He voiced Kristoff and Sven in both of Disney's Frozen movies and portrayed FBI agent Holden Ford in the Netflix original series Mindhunter. Groff also originated the role of King George III in the Broadway production of Hamilton.

In terms of additional cast, Christina Ricci has been confirmed to be playing a character named Gwyn de Vere. She'll be joined by actors Eréndira Ibarra as Lexy, Max Riemelt as Shepherd, Brian J. Smith as Berg, and Toby Onwumere as Sequoia, all of whom worked with Lana Wachowski on the Netflix series Sense8. Although not much is known about these roles at the moment, hopefully, we'll get all those answers and more when The Matrix Resurrections hits theaters and HBO Max on December 22.

