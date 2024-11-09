If you’ve been enjoying frequent rewatches of The Matrix Resurrections on Netflix, prepare for a wake-up call. The sci-fi sequel will be leaving the streaming platform on December 1, meaning fans have only a short window to revisit Neo, Trinity, and the stunning visuals of this long-awaited addition to the Matrix franchise. The surprising sequel brought back Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss to their iconic roles, once more under the direction of Lana Wachowski, as it tackled Neo's place in a rebooted Matrix and once again explored the concepts of fate versus free will.

And while the film may not have received the critical acclaim that the original received, or even the praise that its sequels, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, got too, it still has some merits of its own and, in addition, one of the greatest teaser trailers seen in recent years. The trailer is set to a haunting, slowed-down version of Jefferson Airplane’s classic song, White Rabbit. The choice is a perfect fit, as the song’s lyrics reference themes of illusion and reality, echoing The Matrix’s core questions of perception and truth.

As the trailer unfolds, the lyrics, “Go ask Alice, when she’s ten feet tall,” are a mirror image with Neo’s journey down the rabbit hole once more, mirroring his original path into the unknown. The music builds in intensity, syncing with the growing chaos of Neo’s return to The Matrix. It's a brilliant piece of editing and marketing and would have won over skeptics unsure of the merits of returning to The Matrix.

Is 'The Matrix Resurrections' Worth Seeing?

For completionists, yes, absolutely. The film may not have hit the heights of the original but then, it's hard to live up to one of the greatest films ever made. From our perspective, we would recommend it without hesitation. Collider's Carly Lane gave the film an A- review in December 2021 and praised Wachowski for telling the story she wanted, rather than what was expected:

The most common question that circles around sequels, especially ones that are finally released after years of waiting, is whether they were even worth making to begin with. With The Matrix Resurrections, Wachowski has succeeded in not simply providing her own answer but conveying a film that represents the story she was most interested in telling after all this time, for better or worse. The Matrix Resurrections is an admirable follow-up in that it's less concerned with being the movie any fans might believe they want and instead serves up a sequel that will invite lots of conversation, encourage us to parse through the story code, and ultimately linger behind in our minds long after the credits roll.

The Matrix Resurrections is streaming on Netflix—but not for much longer. Stay tuned to Collider for more.