A new behind-the-scenes featurette for The Matrix Resurrections teases the return of Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) and a whole new story for the beloved Matrix universe. "This is not a retelling, this is a new-telling," says Reeves. The featurette gives fans an inside look at these treasured characters as we find them back inside the matrix once more. In the world of The Matrix, Reeves tells audiences that we find Thomas Anderson, Neo's matrix alter ego, back inside after having suffered a nervous breakdown. Thomas sees a therapist (Neil Patrick Harris) that has him taking blue pills to help him settle in this reality.

However, that reality begins to crumble when he meets Tiffany (Moss), whom fans will recognize as Trinity. Moss describes Tiffany as "a wife and mother, with a love for motorcycles," who also begins to question her reality when she meets Thomas. The heart of The Matrix universe has always been the love story between Neo and Trinity and it appears the same is true for The Matrix Resurrections. as the featurette teases the deep connection between these star-crossed lovers. "To get to be here again, it's really pretty incredible," says Moss.

There's a new ragtag crew keeping the faith that Neo is still alive. The group of rebels led by Bugs (Jessica Henwick), is dedicated to searching for Neo and breaking him back out of the matrix. Henwick describes her character as "a true believer." Yahya Abdul-Mateen II tells audiences that he's really excited about introducing this new Matrix to the world. All of the cast speaks in high praise for director and writer, Lana Wachowski's vision for the newest installment in the Matrix universe. "You have to be a master filmmaker to make a film like this," says Reeves.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: Keanu Reeves Giddily Details Jumping Off 46-Story Building for 'The Matrix Resurrections' Stunt

Wachowski has spoken previously about coming up with the idea for The Matrix Resurrections after the passing of both of her parents. At a panel during the Berlin International Literature Festival, Wachowski shared that while she "couldn't have [her] mom and dad back, suddenly [she] had Neo and Trinity [again]." Having these two characters alive again was "immediately comforting" for the writer and director. The new featurette shows several glimpses of the new film, giving audiences a look at how the world has changed since we last followed the white rabbit through the matrix.

The Matrix Resolutions will hit theaters on December 22, 2021. The film was directed and written by Lana Wachowski and co-written with David Mitchell (Cloud Atlas, Sense8) and Aleksandar Hemon (Sense8).

‘The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special’ Trailer Features a Fake Sitcom and Macaulay Culkin The special will be directed by Eric Wareheim, who also stars as the band's leader, James Murphy.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email