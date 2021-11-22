As audiences’ return to the Matrix creeps ever closer as the holidays close in, Warner Bros. is doing its best to refresh the memories of long-time fans, as well as introduce some new faces to the game. The studio has released eight new character posters for The Matrix Resurrections, highlighting the return of iconic characters like Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) as well as a handful of new characters that may prove to be pivotal in this chapter of Lana Wachowskis' epic science-fiction saga.

The new posters, tweeted out with the caption “re-enter the Matrix with these character posters," feature eight of the film’s most pivotal players against color-coded backdrops decorated with the code of the Matrix itself. Neo and Trinity appear in teal and green — an homage to the original colors of the neon code of the Matrix — while Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s take on Morpheus appears in a brilliant orange suit, and Jessica Henwick’s Bugs has a poster that matches her bright blue hair.

Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, and Eréndira Ibarra appear in red, blue, and purple respectively, while Priyanka Chopra Jonas receives a dual-toned red and blue poster, reminiscent of both her two-toned outfit and the red and blue pills Neo is forced to choose from when he discovers the truth of the Matrix in the original 1999 film.

Each poster is tagged with the phrase “re-enter” just above the film’s release date, marking the first installment in the Matrix franchise since The Matrix Revolutions in 2003. The character posters come on the heels of an announcement that the original 1999 film will be returning to IMAX theaters for two nights of screenings mere weeks ahead of Resurrections’ premiere, as well as additional posters uniting Reeves and Moss with Mateen, Henwick, and Ibarra, promising an all-new team destined to change the world for good.

Directed and co-written by Lana Wachowski, The Matrix Resurrections also stars Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, Daniel Bernhardt, Christina Ricci, Telma Hopkins, and Max Riemelt. The film will premiere simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22. Check out the all-new posters below.

