Last night at this year's Game Awards, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss made a special guest appearance in order to promote a sneak peek trailer of The Matrix Resurrections. Shortly thereafter, the official account for the upcoming Matrix movie tweeted out the scene itself, which features the sequel addressing how characters can be transported around the Matrix when landlines are largely a thing of the past. The Matrix Resurrections is currently slated to premiere in theaters and HBO Max on December 22.

And the clip itself is something to behold. It starts with a now long-haired, scruffy Neo (Reeves) and a brand new, blue-haired character in stylish sunglasses known as Bugs (played by Jessica Henwick) who leads him through a doorway into a portal of blinding light. Apparently, these portals have replaced the phone booths of old from the original Matrix movies which allowed people to travel in and out of, or around, the world of the Matrix.

On the other side of the portal, Bugs explains that they "don't have to run to phone booths anymore" as they enter and walk through a Tokyo bullet train. After they pass through another portal, Neo is exposed to pictures from his past, including Morpheus (Lawrence Fishburne) while Morpheus 2.0, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, explains that the "set and setting" he has chosen for him is meant to calm his anxiety with "a little nostalgia." It's heavily implied that Neo is struggling with a case of amnesia, and that this is their attempt to help him remember without freaking him out too much.

In addition to the return of Reeves, as well as Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, The Matrix Resurrections will also bring back Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe, Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian, and Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson. Also joining The Matrix Resurrections alongside Abdul-Mateen II and Henwick are Andrew Caldwell, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, Ellen Hollman, Eréndire Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Christina Ricci, Max Riemelt, and Brian J. Smith. The Matrix Resurrections is directed by Lana Wachowski, who co-directed the first three Matrix films with her sister Lilly Wachowski. Lana Wachowski has co-written the film with Cloud Atlas writer David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon, her previous collaborators on the Netflix series Sense8.

The Matrix Resurrections debuts in theaters and on HBO Max December 22. Check out the new clip from the upcoming sequel below:

