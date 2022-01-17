Mondo Music, in collaboration with WaterTower Music, announced today that it will be dropping a limited number of vinyl copies of The Matrix Resurrections: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack as well as a companion remix release, both of which will be available for preorder on January 19th. Featuring a score by Johnny Klimek and Tom Tykwer, the soundtrack is a feast for both the ears and the eyes, with Mondo creative director Mo Shafeek's breathtaking cover art serving as the perfect complement.

One of cinema’s favorite love stories gets its front and center spot on the soundtrack’s cover art. The shadowed profiles of Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Ann Moss) decorate the LP as the two gaze deeply into each other’s eyes with the sun beaming behind them. Upon opening the gatefold, an eye-popping view of two glowing red pods awaits fans. The records themselves are pressed on “Digital Rain” themed colored vinyl, and are a three thousand copy limited press, with a standard black vinyl to follow.

If you’d rather shake things up with the remixes, you’re in luck. The Matrix Resurrections: The Remixes is home to 11 reimaginings composed by Klimek and Tykwer, Marcel Dettmann, Moderna, Thomas Fehlmann, System 01, Esther Silex & Kotelett, Gudrun Gut, Almost Falling, Psychic Health, Eclectic Youth and Alessandro Adriani. A green cloud pouring digital rain decorates the front cover of this release. Dive down the rabbit hole and follow the rabbit that adorns the remix’s gatefold to find the “Red and Blue Pill Twist” themed colored vinyls inside. Like the “Digital Rain” look, you’ll also want to get your pre-orders in on these as the “Red and Blue Pill Twist” pressing is limited to a thousand copies, with a black vinyl pressing to follow.

Tykwer and Klimek were both beyond excited to bring their talents to the new film’s return to the legendary world created by Lana Wachowski. Referring to the original music of the Matrix trilogy as “one of the greatest scores of all time,” Tykwer says that his goal was to lift up the original songs by “paying tribute” with the team’s new score. He also mentioned that the original music was ahead of its time, as it was “one of the first film scores that implemented electronic music and connected it with progressive late-modern orchestral music.” Speaking to Tykwer’s enthusiasm surrounding their musical creations, Klimek said that the pair “had a lot of fun mixing electronics with classical orchestra.”

A wonderful purchase for your own home collection, be sure to get your pre-order in for both The Matrix Resurrections: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack and The Matrix Resurrections: The Remixes on January 19 on Mondo's website. Check out both albums' track listings and gorgeous accompanying artwork below:

The Matrix Resurrections: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Side A

1. Opening - The Matrix Resurrections

2. Two and the Same

3. Meeting Trinity

4. It's in My Mind

5. I Fly or I Fall

Side B

1. Set and Setting

2. Into the Train

3. Exit the Pod

4. The Dojo

5. Enter IO

6. Inside IO

Side C

1. Escape

2. Broadcast Depth

3. Exiles

4. Factory Fight

5. Bullet Time

6. Recruiting

Side D

1. Infiltration

2. I Like Tests

3. I Can't Be Her

4. Simulatte Brawl

5. Swarm

6. Sky Scrape

7. My Dream Ended Here

The Matrix Resurrections: The Remixes

Side A

1. Neo and Trinity Theme (Johnny Klimek & Tom Tykwer Exomorph Remix)

2. Opening - The Matrix Resurrections (Alessandro Adriani Remix)

3. My Dream Ended Here (Marcel Dettmann Remix)

4. Nosce (Almost Falling Remix)

Side B

1. Bullet Time (Moderna Remix)

2. Back to the Matrix (Eclectic Youth Remix)

3. Welcome to the Crib (System 01 Remix)

Side C

1. Flowing (Thomas Fehlmann Remix)

2. Temet (Esther Silex & Kotelett Remix)

Side D

1. Choice (Psychic Health Remix)

2. Monumental (Gudrun Gut Remix)

