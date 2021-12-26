The Matrix Resurrections is the latest installment in the story of Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) from director and writer Lana Wachowski. The box office total for the film, which officially opened in theaters on December 22nd, has reached $69.8m globally since its release in 76 markets. While it is still an unprecedented time in the midst of a global pandemic as well as HBO Max releasing the movie to streaming at the same time, it is still an impressive opening weekend total with everything seemingly working against it.

From Spider-Man: No Way Home being released exclusively to theaters and The Matrix Resurrections already being streamed, the fact that it cleared the $50 million mark is a bigger deal. Outside of the United States and Canada, the film was released to Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, and Mexico.

The Matrix Resurrections brought us back into the world of Neo, who we were told died with Trinity back in The Matrix Revolutions. So to see them both together again is exciting for fans. The Wachowski Sisters gave us a world and made us question our own reality in a way that changed the way many theatergoers explore cinema and conversations about film. While Lilly Wachowski did not join her sister this time around, it was still a perfect addition to the world of The Matrix.

Image via WB

RELATED: 'The Matrix' Movies, Ranked From No to "Whoa"

The top ten locations for fans heading out to see The Matrix Resurrections are as follows:

AMC Burbank LA AMC Lincoln Square NY AMC Metreon San Francisco TCL Chinese Theatre LA AMC Empire NY Regal Irvine Spectrum LA Santikos Palladium San Antonio AMC Century City LA AMC Universal Citywalk LA Cinemark West Plano Texas.

The top ten DMA markets are: 1. Los Angeles, 2. New York, 3. San Francisco, 4. Dallas, 5. Chicago, 6. Houston, 7. Phoenix, 8. Seattle, 9. Atlanta, and 10. Washington, DC.

Right now, the film has a Cinemascore of a B- with the audience being evenly split above and below 35 years old, with it largely skewing towards men at 61%. The under 25 age bracket made up 18% of the audience and gave the film a B score, while men 18-24 years old gave The Matrix Resurrections its best grade with an A-.

You can watch The Matrix Resurrections on HBO Max now or in theaters around the United States, Canada, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, and Mexico.

'The Matrix Resurrections' Proves It's Worth Returning to the Well for Love | Review Director and co-writer Lana Wachowski helms one of the most romantic and meta Matrix movies yet.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email