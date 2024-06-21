The Big Picture The iconic Matrix Trilogy is leaving Netflix at the end of July, so gear up for one last marathon before it's gone.

Dive back into the cyberpunk world of The Matrix with its action-packed sequences and thought-provoking themes.

The Matrix Trilogy will still be available on Max, the streaming service from Warner Bros. Discovery, for those who have a subscription.

The Matrix Trilogy, consisting of The Matrix (1999), The Matrix Reloaded (2003), and The Matrix Revolutions (2003), revolutionized the sci-fi genre with its innovative special effects, philosophical undertones, and complex narrative. Directed by the Wachowskis, the trilogy follows the story of Neo (Keanu Reeves) as he discovers the truth about the reality he lives in and leads a rebellion against the machines controlling humanity.

With its departure looming, now is the perfect time to dive back into the cyberpunk world of The Matrix and experience the action-packed sequences and thought-provoking themes one last time. Whether you're a long-time fan or a newcomer to the series, don't miss this opportunity to stream all three films before they vanish from Netflix's library.

However, not all hope is lost. The Matrix Trilogy will still be available to those who have a subscription to Max, the streaming service from Warner Bros. Discovery, who were responsible for producing the movies in the first place. In addition, the fourth film in the saga, The Matrix Resurrections (2021) is also streaming on the service for those who are completionists.

How Successful are the 'Matrix' Films?

The Matrix film series, consisting of The Matrix (1999), The Matrix Reloaded (2003), The Matrix Revolutions (2003), and The Matrix Resurrections (2021), has achieved substantial financial success globally. The Matrix was both a critical and commercial success, grossing approximately $467 million worldwide. Building on the success of the first film, The Matrix Reloaded became the highest-grossing entry in the series, earning around $741 million globally. Following closely, The Matrix Revolutions added approximately $427 million to the franchise's earnings.

The latest installment, The Matrix Resurrections, brought in about $157 million worldwide. While its box office performance was impacted by the ongoing pandemic and simultaneous streaming release, it continued the story of Neo and introduced a new generation of fans to the Matrix universe. Collectively, these four films have grossed over $1.79 billion worldwide, securing the Matrix franchise's place as a monumental series in the sci-fi and action genres​.

