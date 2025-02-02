Matt Barnes has been accused of cheating on his fiancé and the daughter of a former star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is being brought into it. Barnes, who was on Basketball Wives with his ex-wife, Gloria Govan, has been accused of cheating on his fiancé, model Anansa Sims. Now, according to a fan account, Sims posted a list of women that Barnes had allegedly cheated on her with, all within just the month of January. The post is no longer on Sims' Instagram account, but the list included names that fans know from the Bravo world: Porsche Thomas.

A list of women was posted on one of the since deleted slides. In it, the reality star accused Masika Kalysha of allegedly going on a trip with Barnes in the middle of January as well as something back in the summer of 2024. Some of the women, Sims said she had proof "according to messages" while others she claimed told her. In the post, she had a quote on the first slide that read “I once loved a man so much that I was fixing him while he was breaking me.” In the caption, she had written “Why Matt?? 8 different women in January.” The two had just welcomed their second child together.

Thomas, the daughter of Peter Thomas, is a model and her twin sons, August Gross and Berlin Gross played DeVante Johnson on the show black-ish. After Sims posted her name on the list of women who Barnes allegedly cheated with, she responded by sharing an Instagram story denying Thomas' claims. In her post, Thomas said that she has not spoken to Barnes in over a year and asked that Sims leave her out of their issues as a couple. “I haven’t even spoken to that man in well over a year. Leave me outta this group chat,” she wrote.

Other Women Push Back Against Anansa Sims Claims

(BET)

Kalysha was one of the women that Sims claimed was having an affair with Barnes. In response, Kalysha gave a statement stating the contrary. "I'm absolutely in no way having an affair of any sort with Matt" told to The Shade Room. As of this moment, Thomas and Kalysha are the only two women who have responded to Sims claims. At the time, Sims said that she had proof but after she deleted the post, no proof has been given about either Thomas or Kalysha.

