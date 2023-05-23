What We Do in the Shadows star Matt Berry is trading in his fangs for blocks. According to Deadline, Berry is currently in negotiations to star in the upcoming Minecraft movie. It will adapt the beloved and popular video game of the same name. Should Berry fully sign-on, he will star opposite the previously announced Jason Momoa. The movie is slated to release in 2025.

For now, plot details regarding Minecraft are being kept under wraps, so it's unclear how the game will translate to screen. Initially released in 2011, Minecraft is a sandbox game that gives players the ability to craft, farm, build, and much more in a three-dimensional, blocky world. As there's not one overarching story to the game itself, it's possible fans will see a unique story with gameplay creatures included like zombies, spiders, creepers, and endermen. Additionally, the game offers an opportunity for the upcoming movie to re-introduce versions of different places that players traverse in-game.

Minecraft the movie has had a long road since its initial announcement in 2014, though Warner Bros. had quite the time gaining any real momentum on the project. However, the studio finally nailed down (another) release date of April 4, 2025, following Warner Bros. Discovery fairly recent changes. The project changed hands director-wise multiple times over the course of its life so far, with Jared Hess confirmed as the current (and hopefully final) director to helm the movie.

RELATED: The 'Minecraft' Movie: Release Date, Cast, Creative Team, and Everything We Know So Far

Originally, Kieran and Michele Mulroney were the screenplay writers for the feature, but they departed in 2014 alongside first director Shawn Levy. At this time, it's unclear who will handle the screenplay. Minecraft comes from Momoa's banner On the Roam, Vertigo, co-financier Legendary, and Mojang/Microsoft. Momoa produces along with Torfi Frans Olafsson, Vu Bui, Cale Boyter, Jon Berg, Roy Lee, Mary Parent, and the late Jill Messick. Kayleen Walters, Todd Hallowell, Jonathan Spaihts, and Brian Mendoza executive produce.

Where Have You Seen Matt Berry Before?

Most recently, Berry is best-known for his role as Laszlo in FX's What We Do in the Shadows. Laszlo is one of four vampires (and a human) who reside in Staten Island. The series returns with Season 5 on July 13. Berry also recurred in shows like The Book of Boba Fett, Disenchantment, and The IT Crowd, among others. Upcoming, he lends his voice to FOX's Krapopolis.

Minecraft is currently slated to release on April 4, 2025. In the meantime, revisit our interview with Berry and his What We Do in the Shadows co-stars below: