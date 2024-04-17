The Big Picture Matt Berry adds comic relief as Snip-Snip in Fallout with his dark humor and a unique personality.

Berry revitalized 8D8's character in The Book of Boba Fett, adding depth to classic roles.

Berry's extensive background in voice acting shines in sci-fi franchises and animated programs.

Ever since his breakout role as Douglas Reynholm in the cult British sitcom, The IT Crowd, Matt Berry has been a fun recurring face in a wide multitude of comedic projects. While it has been his role as the high-unctioning vampire Laszlo Cravensworth on the critically acclaimed FX series, What We Do In The Shadows, that has earned him the most attention, Berry has managed to pop up in cameo roles in high profile projects like Community, Portlandia, and in the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Physicality may be an essential aspect of his sense of humor, but Berry certainly has done impressive vocal work, and his appearances in Fallout and The Book of Boba Fett prove he’s the best in the game at playing robots.

Fallout In a future, post-apocalyptic Los Angeles brought about by nuclear decimation, citizens must live in underground bunkers to protect themselves from radiation, mutants and bandits. Release Date April 11, 2024 Cast Kyle MacLachlan Moises Arias , Johnny Pemberton , Walton Goggins Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Creator(s) Graham Wagner , Geneva Robertson-Dworet Producer Lisa Joy, Jonathan Nolan Streaming Service(s) Prime Video

Matt Berry Revitalized a Classic Character in ‘The Book of Boba Fett'

While appearing in Fallout was a great addition to his resume, Berry previously voiced the character 8D8 in The Book of Boba Fett. First introduced in Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi, 8D8 is a droid employed at Jabba the Hutt’s palace who has the responsibility of reprogramming and torturing new droids that come in, much to the horror of C-3PO (Anthony Daniels). Although 8D8 remained loyal to Bib Fortuna following Jabba’s death at the hands of Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), The Book of Boba Fett reveals that he is now at the service of Fett himself after the bounty counter-claimed the palace as his own.

Unlike Jabba, Fett does not seek to use his new criminal empire as a source of evil, but instead aims to bring peace and prosperity to the desert planet of Tatooine. 8D8’s new programming allows Berry to add some of The Book of Boba Fett’s darkest jokes; the accomplished torture droid expresses his displeasure when he’s told that he will no longer be tasked with tormenting his fellow droids, as Fett does not allow for that type of cruelty under his regime. While less enthused about the prospect of becoming Fett’s personal translator droid, 8D8 nonetheless helps his new master and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) as they begin expanding their alliance.

While there have been more than a few classic characters reborn on Disney+, 8D8’s character trajectory in The Book of Boba Fett helps flesh out a background character that wasn’t initially given much depth. He’s the exact type of character that Disney+ programs should focus on, as a majority of his story is unwritten; while there are more than a few stories that feature Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Ahsoka Tano (Rasario Dawson), the Star Wars franchise has the chance to flesh out side characters who were never given their proper dues.

Matt Berry Adds Comic Relief to ‘Fallout'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

While the world established in the video games is quite an extensive one, Fallout showrunners, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, chose to tell an original story set within the universe, allowing the series to reach beyond a core audience of gamers. However, that doesn’t mean that fans of the original games aren’t treated with a wealth of Easter Eggs, as some familiar characters manage to pop up throughout the first season. Although the Fallout games incorporate a series of multipurpose robots known as “Mister Handys” that can come to the players' harm or aid, Berry voices a particularly troublesome model known as “Snip-Snip.” While Berry models part of his vocal indentations on the original iteration of the robot, he manages to ensure that Snip-Snip has a unique personality.

Snip-Snip first comes to the aid of Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell) when she is brought to the Super Duper Mart by The Ghoul (Walton Goggins). While it initially appears that Snip-Snip is present to help reattach her severed finger and nurse her back to health, Lucy realizes that the troublesome robot is actually there to harvest her organs. Berry’s matter-of-fact delivery of Snip-Snip’s malicious intentions adds a sense of humor to Fallout. While Lucy is put in a vulnerable position, as she is not yet aware what intentions The Ghoul has for her, her battle with Snip-Snip shows how she has learned to survive within the post-apocalyptic wasteland. Snip-Snip’s villainy is reflective of the cheeky, darkly humorous tone that makes Fallout stand out when compared to other video game adaptations.

Although the underground battle scene is a fun sequence in its own right, Fallout uses its flashbacks to reveal the origins of Snip-Snip’s voice. Prior to becoming “The Ghoul,” Cooper Howard was a famous movie star well-known for playing gunslinger characters in western films; he was later hired by Vault-Tec to appear in commercial programs that promoted the “vast and wonderful place made by the working man” that is available in the Vaults. During one of Cooper’s house parties, he runs into the actor, Sebastian Leslie, who mentions that he sold his “vocal rights to that spinning robot they sell to housewives and perverts." This is a clever addition to the game’s mythology that explains why Snip-Snip has such a signature voice; ironically, the volatile robot has the same haughty derision for other people that the actor who voices him does.

Matt Berry Has an Extensive Background in Voice Acting

Close

Appearing in two high-profile science fiction franchises is impressive, but Berry also has an extensive background appearing in animated programs. Between the unemployed artist Shlub in Krapopolis, the villainous Mr. Deadly in Archer, and several bizarre characters in Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Berry has consistently been able to lend his vocal talents to play offbeat and unusual sources of comic relief.

While many of the highest-grossing animated films in recent years rely on celebrities to voice key characters, animated programming is more effective when experienced voice actors are cast in the leading roles. Berry has certainly proved over the course of his filmography that he is well-suited for both live action projects and roles where he needs to only provide his voice.

Fallout is availabe to watch on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime Video