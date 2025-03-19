Matt Berry may be famous across America for his most recent role as Lazlo Cravensworth in the genius mockumentary show What We Do In the Shadows. However, Berry is kind of a legend in the UK, with a long-standing career in comedy and television, including variety shows, sketch shows, and even musicals. Berry is also an acclaimed musician and an award-winning actor, so the list of accolades goes on and on. Jackie Daytona could never.

Berry might be known to people outside the UK for his role as Doug Reynholm in The IT Crowd, or as struggling actor Steven Toast from Toast of London. He's created and been in some brilliant shows and collaborated with famous comedians, from Peter Serafinowicz to Sarah Silverman; he's even appeared in an episode of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver. The best Matt Berry TV roles encapsulate his greatest and most prominent work for television. Let's celebrate the man that's been consistently delivering high-quality laughs.

10 'AD/BC: A Rock Opera' (2004)

Created by Matt Berry and Richard Ayoade

Image via BBC Three

One of the greatest comedy duos of all time is Matt Berry and Richard Ayoade. Though they haven't done a lot of duo work over the years, they starred in several shows together. Both comedians don dry humor with some self-deprecating jokes, though whenever Berry leans into over-the-top confidence, Ayoade goes the opposite way and embodies hyper-awkwardness. This brilliant combo works every time because their back and forth can get highly amusing. AD/BC: A Rock Opera is their first joint work, a rock opera inspired by Jesus Christ Superstar, in which all the music was written by Berry himself.

AD/BC is meant to be set in 1 BC, but it's often anachronistic, displaying chain-link fences and all the characters being in 1970s clothing. The story shows an Innkeeper (Berry) struggling to keep his business afloat due to high competition. When the Innkeeper is visited by a prophet who tells him about the arrival of a "shining star," he mistakes the star for a stand-up comedian coming to town. Ayoade plays Joseph, while other stars include creators of The Mighty Boosh, Julian Barratt and Noel Fielding. Berry's original songs are flashy and brilliant, and his performances are dramatic and powerful despite the songs being cheesy and parodying the seriousness of 1970s rock operas.

9 'House of Fools' (2014–2015)

Created by Bob Mortimer and Vic Reeves

Image via BBC Two

Another brilliant comedy duo are Bob Mortimer and Vic Reeves. Their unpredictable and chaotic comedy style is often accompanied by running gags and jokes and set in surreal and absurd situations. House of Fools is exactly that kind of comedy that plays out as a sitcom, and Matt Berry is the perfect guest star for such a show. House of Fools also includes musical interludes and often unusual continuity-breakers (such as a scene with dolls having a car chase and a shootout). Fans of absurd comedy will love House of Fools, especially the parts when Berry shows up.

House of Fools follows Bob Mortimer and Vic Reeves playing themselves, and takes place in Mortimer's house. Each episode shows different characters coming to visit Bob's house, which he usually disapproves. One of those characters is Beef Galore, played by Berry; Beef is Bob's eccentric and stylish next-door neighbor, and each first entrance he makes is accompanied by a weird song and dance. He shows bravado and drama, and his line delivery is comedy gold, showing how easily Berry can sell even the stupidest lines of dialogue.